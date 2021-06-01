SOFI TUKKER, Daya, More to Kickstart LA Pride Month Festivities at 3-Day Music Event

TUKKER's performance comes days after the group's release of "Mon Cheri," a track generating proceeds for LGBTQ+ charities.
Pride Month is officially here and Los Angeles' festivities are about to be in full swing. 

Kickstarting the month is OUTLOUD's event series, which starts this week with dance music duo SOFI TUKKER. Taking place at the Los Angeles Coliseum and curated by Adam Lambert, the LGBTQ+ event will also feature performances from Hayley Kiyoko, Daya, and Wrabel, among other artists.

The event is being held in conjunction with Lambert's Feel Something Foundation, which aims to support charities and projects impacting the LGBTQ+ community in the areas of arts, education, homelessness, suicide prevention, and mental health.

Flyer for OUTLOUD's "Raising Voices" event with SOFI TUKKER, Adam Lambert, Hayley Kiyoko and more.

This past week, SOFI TUKKER released a multilingual single, "Mon Cheri," alongside Grammy-winning artists Amadou & Mariam. Proceeds from the summertime single, which is sung in Portuguese, French, and Bambara, will benefit LGBTQ+ charities.

OUTLOUD starts Friday, June 4th with SOFI TUKKER performing at 4PM PT. You can grab tickets here.

