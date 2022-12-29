From Producing Bangers to Sculpting a Six-Pack, These DJs Open Up About New Year's Resolutions

Whether it's a personal goal, like achieving a certain fitness level; or a professional goal, like attaining a coveted promotion; New Year's resolutions are a key aspect of celebrating the holiday. These aspirations and objectives can mark a pivotal change in our lives—and yes, that includes DJs as well.

Ahead of the celebrations set to take place at San Diego's Petco Park for the debut of Proper NYE, a few of the festival's noteworthy artists teamed up with EDM.com to share their own objectives for the new year.

The debut Proper NYE is set to take place Saturday, December 31st and Sunday, January 1st. Curated by FNGRS CRSSD, the two-day festival will feature three stages with performances from top-tier techno and house music artists like Chris Lake, FISHER, Kaskade, John Summit, Lane 8 and more.

For more information on the festival, navigate here.

SOFI TUKKER

"My New Year’s resolution is to give less f*cks about the things I don't value and more f*cks about the things I deeply care for!" - Sophie Hawley-Weld "To keep being one of our own favorite groups. And have a *little* better work-life balance!" - Tucker Halpern

Mark Knight

“Professionally, next year is Toolroom's 20th anniversary, so that will be a huge focus for me. I'm so proud of what we've achieved over the last two decades, and there will be a lot of amazing things happening—stay tuned! On a personal level 2023 is a milestone birthday for me (I'll leave it to you to guess which) so I've decided to celebrate by getting a proper six-pack. Gym goals!”

Will Clarke

“Make more bangers.”

Mary Droppinz

"My artist New Year’s resolution for 2023 is to release more music that other DJs love to rinse, achieve later slot times at festivals so my sound can really shine, DJ a lot in Europe, and just continue to connect with myself deeper as a producer since I approached this as a DJ first."

Azztecca

“My goals for 2023 are to open an animal sanctuary in Chicago, average eight hours of sleep per night, and to call my grandma every day… but I’ll settle for a release on Crosstown Rebels.”

SOHMI

“I want to feel more free again in 2023. The last three years have felt very serious in a way, which is understandable because we had lockdown and a pandemic thrown in there which forced things to feel quite heavy, especially in 2020... but even aside from that, there's an adventurous "throw things on the wall and see if it sticks/just have fun with everything" sort of energy that I haven't felt since the early days of starting this project. I want to have even more fun with my fashion, and how I present and express myself, and I want to get back to taking dance classes again! I was in the best shape of my life when I used to take classes regularly before the pandemic started. I'd like to get back to that place where my body and mind truly feel one with rhythm and groove; I think it makes me both a better producer and a better DJ.”

