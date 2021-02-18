SOFI TUKKER to Perform Epic Live DJ Set in Social VR for Oculus' "Venues"

When COVID-19 shut down the live event world, artists showed how resourceful they truly are, taking their prowess to the digital world. None more so than SOFI TUKKER, who began livestreaming every single day back in March and have performed over 300 sets thus far.

As if the sheer quantity of their streams wasn't enough, they've now upped the ante by joining forces with leading VR brand Oculus to perform live in the Facebook-owned company's "Venues" social VR environment. The stream will air on Friday, February 19th from 9:55AM to 10:35AM PT from their stunning home outside of Miami. For those not equipped with an Oculus VR headset, you will be able to stream the performance via Facebook in 2D format.

Oculus' "Venues" was launched back in 2018 and has since hosted a plethora of experiences that range from concerts, comedy shows, sporting events, and more. Artists such as Major Lazer, Avicii, and Steve Aoki have all been featured on the revolutionary platform.

To subscribe and check out SOFI TUKKER's forthcoming stream in the Oculus App, head over to its official microsite. The full lineup for "Venues" can be found here.

