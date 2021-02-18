SOFI TUKKER to Perform Epic Live DJ Set in Social VR for Oculus' "Venues"

SOFI TUKKER to Perform Epic Live DJ Set in Social VR for Oculus' "Venues"

The dynamic duo shine bright in virtual reality.
Author:
Publish date:

Oculus

When COVID-19 shut down the live event world, artists showed how resourceful they truly are, taking their prowess to the digital world. None more so than SOFI TUKKER, who began livestreaming every single day back in March and have performed over 300 sets thus far. 

As if the sheer quantity of their streams wasn't enough, they've now upped the ante by joining forces with leading VR brand Oculus to perform live in the Facebook-owned company's "Venues" social VR environment. The stream will air on Friday, February 19th from 9:55AM to 10:35AM PT from their stunning home outside of Miami. For those not equipped with an Oculus VR headset, you will be able to stream the performance via Facebook in 2D format. 

Oculus' "Venues" was launched back in 2018 and has since hosted a plethora of experiences that range from concerts, comedy shows, sporting events, and more. Artists such as Major LazerAvicii, and Steve Aoki have all been featured on the revolutionary platform. 

To subscribe and check out SOFI TUKKER's forthcoming stream in the Oculus App, head over to its official microsite. The full lineup for "Venues" can be found here.  

FOLLOW SOFI TUKKER:

Facebook: facebook.com/sofitukker
Twitter: twitter.com/sofitukker
Instagram: instagram.com/sofitukker
Spotify: spoti.fi/37qJdQd

Related

major lazer
GEAR + TECH

Major Lazer is Performing a Groundbreaking Concert in Social VR for Oculus' "Venues"

Major Lazer is on a mission to shatter the boundaries of music and VR.

avicii
NEWS

Tim by Avicii was the First Album Premiered in VR App Oculus Venues

Oculus owners were able to attend a special virtual reality debut of Avicii's posthumous album.

SOFI TUKKER Gorgon City
MUSIC RELEASES

SOFI TUKKER and Gorgon City Unite for Seductive Lockdown Anthem "House Arrest"

The lockdown anthem you didn't know you needed.

B8Tu05B5_400x400
MUSIC RELEASES

Sofi Tukker Bring The Sunshine With New Video "Good Time Girl" ft. Charlie Barker [Watch]

Everyone Loves A 'Good Time Girl'

sofi tukker
Lifestyle

Take a Look Inside SOFI TUKKER's Magnificent New Home in West Palm Beach

The jet-setting electronic duo are living proof that hard work pays off.

Sofi Tukker
NEWS

Grammy Nominated Duo Sofi Tukker Has A Special Set For Beats 1 One Mix

Their music is like a little slice of paradise.

Sofi Tukker
MUSIC RELEASES

SOFI TUKKER Drop New Single "Purple Hat" Before EP Release

SOFI TUKKER return with another unbelievably catchy tune "Purple Hat."

Sofi Tukker
MUSIC RELEASES

Sofi Tukker and ZHU Release their Energetic Collaboration "Mi Rumba"

A match made in heaven!