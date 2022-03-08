Skip to main content
Manic Focus, Minnesota, More to Headline Inaugural Sol Fest On Lush Florida Campgrounds

The organizers of Sol Fest aim to provide a safe space for ravers, who can find support and guidance on how to process loss.

Karina Iago

Coming to Campbellton, Florida, Sol Fest is making its debut in 2022 with a bang.

Coming to Campbellton, Florida, Sol Fest is making its debut in 2022 with a bang.

Scheduled for May 6-8, the inaugural festival will take place in an idyllic, 1,600-acre locale called Lilypad Adventures, which is known for its private natural springs that flow into Chipola River. The lush grounds will provide attendees with an impressive lineup over three stages, as well as a slew of interactive pop-ups and art installations.

But the festival is about much more than great music and fun moments. Co-founded by avid music festival-goers Justin Kulkusky and Alexus Williams, Sol Fest will be held in remembrance of their dear friend Quentin “Sol” Rupp, who tragically passed away following a car accident in 2021.

Despite their festival's state-of-the-art production and stellar musical slate, Kulkusky and Williams' top priority is for Sol Fest to have purpose. According to the duo, who spoke with EDM.com, they hope the event becomes a place of connection and guidance, since its core values are rooted in those of their lost friend and fellow festival-goer Rupp, affectionally known as Q.

"We are both nurses and have great compassion for others. We have combined our love of music and passion for healing to create this music festival," explained Williams about her and Kulkusky’s idea behind Sol Fest. "Since a child, I have lost loved ones and watched how people change after the traumatic loss of close loved ones. After losing my Aunt who I was very close with and was my best friend growing up, I saw the world differently. Q and I instantly connected and in such a short time of knowing him, we became close. It was devastating when we lost him."

It's clear that Sol Fest is all about providing a safe space for ravers, who can find support and guidance on how to process loss. The mornings will offer healing workshops with yoga, dance, breathwork and more, while memorial events will also be held throughout the festival's entirety.

Organizers will develop a special commemorative event honoring the late Charlesthefirst, a virtuosic electronic music producer who tragically passed away in late 2021. They're also constructing a trading post in remembrance of Stew Beck, the founder of local music festival Pass The Goods, who passed away last year.

Finally, attendees will be able to submit their lost loved ones for a memorial presentation, as well as write on a wooden effigy that will be burned on the festival's final day with a special coordinated performance.

Sol Fest Music and Arts Festival Lineup Poster

With lasers, projection mapping, LED walls, cryogenics, pyrotechnics, and premier sound dispersed across three stages, Sol Fest’s production is bound to rival that of major established festivals. And so will the commodities, as the event will feature premium food and merchandise vendors that have been enjoyed at celebrated music festivals like Bonnaroo and Electric Forest.

Other than mind-blowing sets from the likes of Minnesota, Manic Focus, Mr. Bill, Kursa, LUZCID and many more bass music favorites, fans will also be able to explore experiential attractions— like art galleries, live painters and flow performers—from the likes of Frick Frack Blackjack, The Sonic Portal and The Mural Maze, among others. A total of 70 artists will perform across the festival's three days. 

Tickets and more information on Sol Fest are available here.

