Sonic Bloom to Celebrate 15th Annual Festival With Tipper, Detox Unit, Yheti, More

The three-day Rocky Mountain electronic and jam festival is slated for June 16-19.

Jacob Avanzato

Colorado's beloved summer festival Sonic Bloom is back and has revealed the lineup for its 15th annual event.

Slated for June 16-19, the three-day Rocky Mountain electronic and jam festival will boast a Saturday night takeover performance by trip-hop producer Tipper, as well as performances by Lettuce, Lab Group, Detox Unit, Yheti, Of The Trees, Shlump and more.

After having to cancel the event's 2020 and 2021 renditions due to the impact of COVID-19, organizers are set to revive its long-running history within the Colorado community. The fest, nestled in Spanish Peaks Country at Hummingbird Ranch, boasts a scenery of mountains and a creek.

Sonic Bloom

In addition to the music, Sonic Bloom continues to echo its diverse and forward-thinking ethos throughout its various workshops, performances, and immersive experiences. The festival prides itself on being an event for the true individual, encouraging the exploration of the human potential through the power of art, music and innovation.

In an effort to keep attendees, staff and artists safe, Sonic Bloom will release its COVID-19 protocol and safety guidelines as we get closer to the festival.

General admission and VIP tickets to Sonic Bloom are now on sale here. Additional information on parking passes, car camping and RV and glamping packages can be found on the festival’s website.

