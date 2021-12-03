Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Space Laces Announces Dates of First-Ever "Vaultage" Performance
The performance will take place during Zomboy's Rotten Reunion two-day event in Denver alongside Akeos and BRUER.
Following the release of Space Laces' remarkable "Vaultage 003 "mix, the bass music virtuoso is getting ready to serve up a very special live performance.

This February, Zomboy will debut a new two-day event, Rotten Reunion, in Denver alongside Space Laces, Akeos, and BRUER. While that lineup in and of itself is enough to get even the most seasoned bass music veteran excited, Space Laces will be taking things to the next level with his first-ever "Vaultage" set.

Telling fans to expect the unexpected, he took to Twitter to share a short trailer teasing what's to come.

Not much is known about the performance at this time, but fans should expect a memorable set from one of the most gifted sound designers in the electronic music scene. As shown in the trailer and on the event poster, fans who attend both days will have a chance to witness the never-before-seen show.

Rotten Reunion is scheduled for February 19th and 20th, 2022 at The Mission Ballroom in Denver. You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.

FOLLOW SPACE LACES:

Facebook: facebook.com/spacelaces
Twitter: twitter.com/spacelaces
Instagram: instagram.com/space_laces
Spotify: spoti.fi/3va9Ov4

