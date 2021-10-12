The Tim Bergling Foundation Announces Special Avicii Tribute Concert

A tribute concert in celebration of late dance music legend Avicii is going down in his hometown of Stockholm.

Presented by The Tim Bergling Foundation and Avicii Arena, the first annual "Together For A Better Day" concert has been scheduled for December 1st, 2021. According to a press release shared with EDM.com, the evening will consist of musical performances paying homage to Avicii as well as "special tributes to his musical heritage."

The multi-genre show will feature music from a bevy of local artists, such as Swedish contemporary music stars Håkan Hellström, Miriam Bryant, and Galantis, who will perform classical music, rock, pop, R&B, hip-hop and, of course, EDM. The event will also feature 14-year-old singer-songwriter Ella Tiritiello, a rising star whose heartfelt rendition of Avicii's dance classic "For A Better Day" stunned the electronic music community back in May.

Avicii, who tragically died in 2018, suffered from severe mental health issues stemming from the stress of a grueling tour schedule. The inaugural "Together For A Better Day" tribute event was organized to destigmatize mental health issues and raise awareness of suicide among young people.

"I hope we succeed in creating a feeling that we really do this together, because it is only together that we can make a difference," said Klas Bergling, Avicii's father and founder of The Tim Bergling Foundation. "Young people are our future and we must be afraid for them. It is unacceptable that they are getting worse and that suicide rates are rising in that group—and it is our duty to do what we can to break that trend."

Flyer for the first annual "Together For A Better Day" Avicii tribute concert, presented by The Tim Bergling Foundation and Avicii Arena. c/o The Tim Bergling Foundation

Meanwhile, the Avicii estate recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of one of his most popular songs, "Fade Into Darkness." The track, which is prevalently considered to be a generational dance anthem, received a sublime acoustic version courtesy of its vocalist, Andreas Moe.

Fans can also look forward to a new documentary featuring never-before-seen archive footage and interviews with Avicii himself. Directed by Henrik Burman and produced by Swedish cinematographer Björn Tjärnberg, the film is scheduled to release in 2023.

Tickets for "Together For A Better Day" will be available tomorrow, October 13th. For more information, visit Avicii Arena's website.