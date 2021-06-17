Splash House Reveals Massive Lineup for 2021 Festival

The two-weekend festival will feature Gorgon City, Bob Moses, Dom Dolla, TOKiMONSTA, and many more.
Splash House has just announced its momentous 2021 return with a massive lineup that's sure to see the festival return in an emphatic way. 

Returning to Palm Springs to celebrate its eighth summer and the joyful reunion of its dance music-obsessed community, Splash House will bring back its beloved poolside parties and resort setting for an unforgettable party with a lineup for the ages.

Lineup for Splash House 2021 Weekend 1.

Splash House's first weekend will feature headlining acts Dom Dolla, Get Real, Shiba San, TOKiMONSTA, Tycho, and Whethan. Supporting acts include Mark Knight, Josh Butler, Lady Bee, a back-to-back set from Illyus & Barrientos with Martin Ikin, Hannah Fernando, and many more.

After-hours sets will take place at the Palm Springs Air Museum, as festival-goers dance among various aircraft in a desert setting to the sounds of Lane 8, Green Velvet, and Mason Maynard.

Lineup for Splash House 2021 Weekend 2.

The second weekend boasts just as much firepower, with the likes of Bob Moses, Gorgon City, San Holo, Sonny Fodera, CamelPhat, and YOTTO among the headliners. Support from Luttrell, Mercer, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinoraurs, Bontan, Kim Ann Foxman, and many more will keep the dancers moving all weekend long. Special after-hours guests Cloonee and MK will round the fest out at the Air Museum.

Splash House 2021 will take place over two weekends: August 13-15 and August 20-22 in Palm Springs, California. To learn more, see the full lineup, or purchase tickets, visit Splash House's official website

