Skip to main content
Closing Out the Festival's Newly Expanded 2022 Season, Splash House Makes Waves

Closing Out the Festival's Newly Expanded 2022 Season, Splash House Makes Waves

The festival's final weekend featured performances by Solardo, Malaa, VNNSA and more.

Mallory Turner

The festival's final weekend featured performances by Solardo, Malaa, VNNSA and more.

For the final time this summer, the desert resort city of Palm Springs played host to thousands of partygoers eager to beat the heat at this year's Splash House.

The pool party-festival hybrid deepened its presence in the city this year, expanding to three weekends for its 2022 season and offering three times the fun under the SoCal sun.

Splash House 2022, August Weekend Two.

Splash House 2022, August Weekend Two.

Held in June and August, Splash House showcases an array of techno and house music artists spread throughout four different venues, each offering unique experiences.

Three resort hotels host daytime festivities where guests can relax poolside, partake in balcony-decorating contests or bust a move on the dancefloor. At night, an air museum opens its doors to partygoers, offering a chance to dance alongside World War II airplanes well into the wee hours of the morning.

The Palm Springs Air Musuem.

The Palm Springs Air Musuem.

For its final weekender, Splash House began its festivities at the Palm Springs Air Museum. The afterhours event allows revelers to dance the night away under a massive hangar housing combat aircraft from the bygone eras of warfare. 

Indonesian house music star Bleu Clair, Porter Robinson's Air2Earth alias and Abana took over the tarmac on Friday night. On Saturday, the stage was lit up by performances by Sam Hiller, Chris Lorenzo and Seth Troxler.

porter robinson

Porter Robinson performing as Air2Earth at Splash House.

Throughout the weekend, attendees were shuttled between three resort hotels that accommodated the entertainment and the entertained. The Saguaro, The Riviera and The Margaritaville hotels transformed their grounds into pool party utopias.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

elderbrook
EVENTS

Closing Out the Festival's Newly Expanded 2022 Season, Splash House Makes Waves

The festival's final weekend featured performances by Solardo, Malaa, VNNSA and more.

By Ulises Vargas
electric zoo
EVENTS

5 Things You Can't Miss at Electric Zoo 3.0, a Technicolor Dreamscape

Electric Zoo returns to Randall's Island over Labor Day Weekend 2022.

By Jason Heffler
BeOn1x Press Photo
EVENTS

BeOn1x Open Mind Music Festival to Debut In Cyprus With Carl Cox, Jamie Jones, More

Organizers promise a "groundbreaking" beachside festival experience soundtracked by some of the greatest techno and house music artists in the world.

By EDM.com Staff

The Renaissance hotel, which boasts the largest pool complex in the city, saw its swimming holes packed to the brim with partygoers. Sonny Fodera, Jungle, Biscits, Kyle Watson, Franky Wah, Mele and Neil Frances performed here.

sonny fodera

Sonny Fodera performs at Splash House.

Two miles away, the kitschy and colorful Saguaro Hotel was a hotbed of activity.

The balconies surrounding the pool complex allow hotel guests to decorate their terraces with the wildest pop culture references. Those posters and banners adorning the iron fences made for the perfect backdrop, as OMNOM, DJ Susan, Solardo, Bones b2b Lee Wells, Noizu and VNSSA threw down.

VNSSA performs at Splash House.

VNSSA performs at Splash House.

Setting the tone with its tropical, Caribbean vibes was the new Margaritaville Resort. The sprawling luxury hotel invited guests to groove to the sounds of  Minx, Devault, MEMBA and Malaa on Saturday. On its final day of performances, the stage showcased the talents of Mindchatter, Elderbrook and more.

elderbrook

Elderbrook performs at Splash House.

Splash House has transformed Palm Springs' relatively quiet summer season into a triple weekend of festivities, even in triple-digit heat. Its multi-venue approach (alongside free shuttles) gives attendees a rare experience that can be attributed to its popularity.

You can find out more here.

FOLLOW SPLASH HOUSE:

Facebook: facebook.com/SplashHousePS
Twitter: twitter.com/SplashHousePS
Instagram: instagram.com/splashhouse

Related

2019_SplashHouse_August_202778
EVENTS

Splash House Made Waves as it Closed Out its 2019 Season

The pool party/festival hybrid featured some big names in house and techno.

2018_SplashHouse_June_010046-2
NEWS

Splash House Takes Over Palm Springs This Weekend

The pool party/festival hybrid returns to the resort city

2019_SplashHouse_June_210564
EVENTS

Splash House Keeps Palm Springs Dripping All Summer Long [Review]

The pool party/festival hybrid is held twice over the summer months.

splash house
EVENTS

Splash House Announces Summer 2021 Return

The Palm Springs pool party mecca will return over two consecutive weekends in August.

236715352_426980578715242_2861395827859391927_n
EVENTS

Splash House Taps Diplo, Duke Dumont, Walker & Royce, for June 2022 Opener

Other notable acts include Yotto, Channel Tres, Hayden James, and Young Bae

2018_SplashHouse_August_0001824
EVENTS

Goldenvoice and Splash House Curate New Palm Springs Festival, Desert Air

The festival acts as a natural successor to the after-hours events held during Splash House.

splash house 2021
EVENTS

Splash House Reveals Massive Lineup for 2021 Festival

The two-weekend festival will feature Gorgon City, Bob Moses, Dom Dolla, TOKiMONSTA, and many more.

splash house
EVENTS

Splash House Expands to Three Weekends of Sun-Soaked Action In 2022

Splash House is once again turning the resorts of Palm Springs into a massive pool party soundtracked by top dance music talent.