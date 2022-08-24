Closing Out the Festival's Newly Expanded 2022 Season, Splash House Makes Waves

For the final time this summer, the desert resort city of Palm Springs played host to thousands of partygoers eager to beat the heat at this year's Splash House.

The pool party-festival hybrid deepened its presence in the city this year, expanding to three weekends for its 2022 season and offering three times the fun under the SoCal sun.

Splash House 2022, August Weekend Two. Mallory Turner

Held in June and August, Splash House showcases an array of techno and house music artists spread throughout four different venues, each offering unique experiences.

Three resort hotels host daytime festivities where guests can relax poolside, partake in balcony-decorating contests or bust a move on the dancefloor. At night, an air museum opens its doors to partygoers, offering a chance to dance alongside World War II airplanes well into the wee hours of the morning.

The Palm Springs Air Musuem. Mallory Turner

For its final weekender, Splash House began its festivities at the Palm Springs Air Museum. The afterhours event allows revelers to dance the night away under a massive hangar housing combat aircraft from the bygone eras of warfare.

Indonesian house music star Bleu Clair, Porter Robinson's Air2Earth alias and Abana took over the tarmac on Friday night. On Saturday, the stage was lit up by performances by Sam Hiller, Chris Lorenzo and Seth Troxler.

Porter Robinson performing as Air2Earth at Splash House. Nicole Busch

Throughout the weekend, attendees were shuttled between three resort hotels that accommodated the entertainment and the entertained. The Saguaro, The Riviera and The Margaritaville hotels transformed their grounds into pool party utopias.

The Renaissance hotel, which boasts the largest pool complex in the city, saw its swimming holes packed to the brim with partygoers. Sonny Fodera, Jungle, Biscits, Kyle Watson, Franky Wah, Mele and Neil Frances performed here.

Sonny Fodera performs at Splash House. Nicole Busch

Two miles away, the kitschy and colorful Saguaro Hotel was a hotbed of activity.

The balconies surrounding the pool complex allow hotel guests to decorate their terraces with the wildest pop culture references. Those posters and banners adorning the iron fences made for the perfect backdrop, as OMNOM, DJ Susan, Solardo, Bones b2b Lee Wells, Noizu and VNSSA threw down.

VNSSA performs at Splash House. Mallory Turner

Setting the tone with its tropical, Caribbean vibes was the new Margaritaville Resort. The sprawling luxury hotel invited guests to groove to the sounds of Minx, Devault, MEMBA and Malaa on Saturday. On its final day of performances, the stage showcased the talents of Mindchatter, Elderbrook and more.

Elderbrook performs at Splash House. Mallory Turner

Splash House has transformed Palm Springs' relatively quiet summer season into a triple weekend of festivities, even in triple-digit heat. Its multi-venue approach (alongside free shuttles) gives attendees a rare experience that can be attributed to its popularity.

You can find out more here.

