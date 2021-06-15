Splash House Announces Summer 2021 Return

The organizers of the Southern California pool party mecca Splash House have announced the event's grand 2021 return.

Known for its idyllic setting in Palm Springs, the sun-kissed festival was forced to abandon its 2020 edition due to the impact of COVID-19. The fest typically occurs over two weekends in June and August, but after organizers had to pull the plug on the June 2021 edition, they've opted for the fest to return on consecutive weekends in August: 13-15 and 20-22, respectively.

With the festival's date changes also comes an update to its fan-favorite Riviera stage, which now has a new name: Margaritaville. No word yet on whether or not Jimmy Buffett will make an appearance.

Splash House

As far as the pandemic goes, the festival's "Health & Safety" webpage notes that organizers are working hand in hand with law enforcement and public safety agencies. "We are optimistic and planning for the festival based on nationwide trends of declining COVID-19 cases and increased vaccinations as well as input from local health officials," the site reads. "However, we continue to monitor the situation and will only proceed with the festival if it is safe to do so."

If Splash House 2021 doesn’t take place, ticket-holders will have the option to request a refund or roll over their passes to next year's festival.

Tickets will be available starting Thursday, June 17th at 12PM PT. You can register for access here.

