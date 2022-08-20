Skip to main content
Splash House Brings a Wet and Wild Weekend to Palm Springs

Splash House Brings a Wet and Wild Weekend to Palm Springs

What happens at Splash House stays at Splash House...unless you're EDM.com.

Rachel Kupfer

What happens at Splash House stays at Splash House...unless you're EDM.com.

People in cowboy hats and thongs standing in line at the local I Heart Mac & Cheese; golf carts speeding down the streets, bubble guns at the ready; and some of the most enthusiastic, non-eight-year-old patrons that an aviation museum has ever seen...Oh, Splash House, there's nothing quite like you.

It's Christmas in August this year in Palm Springs, thanks to not one, but two editions of the staple SoCal dance music festival. With Weekend One spanning from August 12th to 14th, the event's first run this month was a wet and wild takeover of The Renaissance, Margaritaville and Saguaro Hotels by day and the Palm Springs Air Museum by night. 

As headliner John Summit famously tweeted (and has since deleted), "I'm drunk and I'm high and I'm in Palm Springs."

Splash House

Splash House 2022, August Weekend One.

Splash House took things up a notch with a well-rounded lineup of fast-rising (Young Franco, Austin Millz, Surf Mesa b2b Yung Bae), nostalgic (EDX, PNAU), and well-established (Dombresky, Nora En Pure, Dabin) artists from a variety of electronic music genres. Then there was Summit himself, who held Margaritaville at capacity for all of Sunday in anticipation of his closing set. He even threw down this techno edit of A$AP ROCKY's "Praise the Lord." 

From free water and fast-running shuttles to poolside stages that can brave the wet and the wild, there's a reason why this festival has enough of a following to be able to sell season passes. It runs like a well-oiled machine, and you're always guaranteed a good time. 

While what happens at Splash House typically stays at Splash House, you can catch a rare glimpse into August Weekend One below with our official photo gallery. Feeling the FOMO? Buy last-call tickets to Weekend Two here. 

DSC_1597
23
Gallery
23 Images

