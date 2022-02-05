Splash House Expands to Three Weekends of Sun-Soaked Action In 2022

While much of the country is currently shoveling their driveways and defrosting their windshields, it's hard to believe pool season is right around the corner.

Luckily, Splash House's latest announcements serve as a timely reminder that brighter days are ahead. Better still, the Palm Springs based event is expanding to three weekends of action in 2022.

Sprawling across three resort grounds, Splash House takes the party poolside with multiple stage setups. Pour out some frozen cocktails in Margaritaville, a resort that encapsulates a uniquely tropical feel with luxury furnishings and amenities. Take your pick of a mountain facing or pool facing view at the colorful Saguaro hotel, where dancing on the balcony is standard practice. Alternatively, the Renaissance resort property allows fans to become immersed in the San Jacinto mountains and is conveniently located next to downtown Palm Springs.

With a general admission pool pass, Splash House attendees have the flexibility of catching all the sun-soaked action at all three resorts. Last year, Splash House commanded an unforgettable lineup of dance music artists including San Holo, Gorgon City, SG Lewis and more.

For those looking to dance the night away, Splash House's "After Hours" sessions turn the hangar to a dancefloor live from the historic Palm Springs Air Museum, where historic aircrafts create a one-of-a-kind backdrop.

February 10th marks the first chance fans will have to secure their tickets to any one of the three weekends of Splash House taking place June 10-12, August 12-14, and August 19-21.

FOLLOW SPLASH HOUSE:

Facebook: facebook.com/SplashHousePS

Twitter: twitter.com/SplashHousePS

Instagram: instagram.com/splashhouse