Splash House Taps Diplo, Duke Dumont, Walker & Royce, for June 2022 Opener

Splash House recently announced its return to Palm Springs with a newly expanded itinerary for 2022. Stretched over three long weekends this summer, the pool party-festival hybrid will once again take over a trio of resorts throughout the desert city.

The first of those weekenders will take place June 10-12 and organizers have tapped some big names in the electronic music space. Headlining the sun-kissed pool parties at the Saguaro, Renaissance and Margaritaville resorts will be Diplo, Channel Tres, Walker & Royce and a b2b set from Dombresky and Noizu, among others.

Furthering the roster of high-caliber acts performing throughout the three venues will be Hayden James, Yung Bae, J. Worra, Gene Farris, Shermanology, Manila Killa b2b Chet Porter, SecondCity and Hannah Wants.

Additionally, the After Hours events—a key component of Splash House—will once again claim the Palm Springs Air Museum for two nights of raving under the desert sky. Those in attendance will find themselves dancing next to vintage aircraft to the progressive sounds of Yotto and the U.K.'s dance music darling, Duke Dumont.

Commemorating its ninth edition, Splash House continues to be a Southern California summertime favorite. The unparalleled event fuses together festival elements with a pool party atmosphere alongside world-class resort amenities. Spread across three distinct hotels and a historic air museum, the event extends itself throughout the entire city of Palm Springs for three days of fun in the sun.

Splash House Palm Springs will take place June 10-12, August 12-14 and August 19-21. The lineup for the remaining season will be announced at a later date. Tickets and hotel packages for the 21+ event can be found here.

