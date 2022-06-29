Splash House Announces August 2022 Lineups With Malaa, Nora En Pure, John Summit, More
Beloved Palm Springs pool party festival Splash House has announced the lineups for its two August 2022 events.
John Summit, Dombresky, Dabin, Nora En Pure, Elderbrook and Malaa have all been confirmed to perform at the sun-kissed weekenders, scheduled for back-to-back weekends: August 12-14 and 19-21.
Splash House is continuing to solidify itself as a go-to SoCal summer party with its eclectic electronic music lineups, idyllic poolside partying, resort amenities and stunning desert locale in Palm Springs. Attendees hop between three resort venues: Renaissance, Margaritaville, and Saguaro Hotels, each of which offers is own unique vibe.
During the evening, attendees will have the opportunity to experience Splash House's open-air "After Hours" programming at the Palm Springs Air Museum. They will be able to dance alongside historic, decommissioned planes with the San Jacinto Mountains in the background. SG Lewis, Seth Troxler and Claude VonStroke will take the decks for the August 2022 "After Hours" sets.
Recommended Articles
Splash House Announces August 2022 Lineups With Malaa, Nora En Pure, John Summit, More
Splash House is getting ready for two sun-kissed August weekenders in Palm Springs, California.
Hardwell Opens Up About Avicii: "You're Never Going to Convince Me There's Someone Better"
Hardwell caught up with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe to chat about his return to touring, the evolving EDM scene, his relationship with Avicii and more.
Calvin Harris Reveals Monster List of Collaborators for "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2"
Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell, Busta Rhymes and many more will appear on the hotly anticipated album.
You can find more information about Splash House tickets and hotel packages here and check out the full August lineups below.
Splash House August 2022 Lineup: August 12-14
Ark Patrol
Austin Millz
Chet Porter
CINTHIE
**Claude VonStroke
Dabin
Danny Howard
Dombresky
DROELOE
Duskus
EDX
Elohim
Franc Moody (DJ Set)
John Summit
Joplyn
Joshwa
Kidswaste
Luke Andy
Mason Collective
Massane
Nora En Pure
OFFAIAH
Patrick Holland
Polo & Pan (DJ Set)
PNAU
Rebūke
**SG Lewis (DJ Set)
Tinlicker
Torren Foot
Young Franco
Splash House August 2022 Lineup: August 19-21
Andre Power
Biscits
Bones b2b Lee Wells
BYNX
Coco & Breezy
Crush Club
DEVAULT
DJ Susan
Eden Prince
Elderbrook
Ferreck Dawn
Franky Wah
Friend Within
JAEL
JUNGLE (DJ Set)
Kyle Watson
Malaa
Melé
MEMBA
Mindchatter
Ms. Mada
NEIL FRANCES (Club Set)
Noizu
OMNOM
Phantoms (DJ Set)
**Seth Troxler
Solardo
Sonny Fodera
Vindata (DJ Set)
VNSSA