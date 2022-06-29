Splash House Announces August 2022 Lineups With Malaa, Nora En Pure, John Summit, More

Beloved Palm Springs pool party festival Splash House has announced the lineups for its two August 2022 events.

John Summit, Dombresky, Dabin, Nora En Pure, Elderbrook and Malaa have all been confirmed to perform at the sun-kissed weekenders, scheduled for back-to-back weekends: August 12-14 and 19-21.

Splash House is continuing to solidify itself as a go-to SoCal summer party with its eclectic electronic music lineups, idyllic poolside partying, resort amenities and stunning desert locale in Palm Springs. Attendees hop between three resort venues: Renaissance, Margaritaville, and Saguaro Hotels, each of which offers is own unique vibe.

During the evening, attendees will have the opportunity to experience Splash House's open-air "After Hours" programming at the Palm Springs Air Museum. They will be able to dance alongside historic, decommissioned planes with the San Jacinto Mountains in the background. SG Lewis, Seth Troxler and Claude VonStroke will take the decks for the August 2022 "After Hours" sets.

You can find more information about Splash House tickets and hotel packages here and check out the full August lineups below.

Splash House August 2022 Lineup: August 12-14

Ark Patrol

Austin Millz

Chet Porter

CINTHIE

**Claude VonStroke

Dabin

Danny Howard

Dombresky

DROELOE

Duskus

EDX

Elohim

Franc Moody (DJ Set)

John Summit

Joplyn

Joshwa

Kidswaste

Luke Andy

Mason Collective

Massane

Nora En Pure

OFFAIAH

Patrick Holland

Polo & Pan (DJ Set)

PNAU

Rebūke

**SG Lewis (DJ Set)

Tinlicker

Torren Foot

Young Franco

Splash House August 2022 Lineup: August 19-21

Andre Power

Biscits

Bones b2b Lee Wells

BYNX

Coco & Breezy

Crush Club

DEVAULT

DJ Susan

Eden Prince

Elderbrook

Ferreck Dawn

Franky Wah

Friend Within

JAEL

JUNGLE (DJ Set)

Kyle Watson

Malaa

Melé

MEMBA

Mindchatter

Ms. Mada

NEIL FRANCES (Club Set)

Noizu

OMNOM

Phantoms (DJ Set)

**Seth Troxler

Solardo

Sonny Fodera

Vindata (DJ Set)

VNSSA