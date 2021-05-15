Spring Awakening Returns to Downtown Chicago With a New Look and Stellar Talent

Chicago's Spring Awakening Music Festival is re-emerging in 2021 with some new twists, yet similarly stellar talent. 

The long-running electronic music festival is returning to Chicago's Addams/Medill Park, its previous home from 2016 through 2018. In 2019, the festival moved outside the downtown area to the Chicagoland suburb of Hoffman Estates. While the festival is returning to its prior home much to the delight of Chicagoans, it is doing so with a new image. Branded Spring Awakening Autumn Equinox, the two-day event will take place in the first weekend of October.

React Presents—the festival's promoter—promises even more novelty to look forward to. “We are thrilled to bring an eclectic mix of artists together this October in Chicago and celebrate the return of live music while showcasing new stage designs, art installations, and so much more,” said the company's Director, Brian Griffin.

Of course, what's Chicago's premier electronic festival without a talent lineup to write home about? Diplo, Martin Garrix, Madeon, and Galantis are just some of the bill's highlights, but beneath the surface are numerous show-stopping back-to-back sets that simply can't be missed. That includes a promising bass music beatdown from Doctor P and Funtcase, and mind-bending sonics from the tried-and-true duo of RL Grime and Baauer.

Tickets to Spring Awakening's "Autumn Equinox" festival are on sale now. 

