Spring Awakening Announces Virtual Music Festival This Weekend

Following its postponement due to the impact of COVID-19, beloved Chicago music festival Spring Awakening is going virtual.

Organizers of the fest announced its foray into the digital concert space today via social media, announcing that virtual version of Spring Awakening will take place this weekend on July 4th and 5th. Moreover, they announced a lineup featuring a litany of dance music's finest artists.

The lineup has something for everyone, as many sub-genres of electronic music are present. Holding down the house fort on the bill are Claude VonStroke, Dr. Fresch, SNBRN, Destructo, and Shiba San, among others, while Krewella, Bear Grillz, Ookay, and Chicago's own Birthdayy Partyy rep the bass music scene. Other notable artists include funk-house artist Justin Jay, progressive duo Vicetone, and dance pop tandem Win & Woo.

Initially scheduled to take place June 12th to 14th, 2020, this year's iteration marked a milestone for Spring Awakening, as it was supposed to be the fest's 10th anniversary. Despite the cancellation of the in-person event, organizers are looking to the future.

"This is a massive opportunity for us to pilot a new business model for Spring Awakening that unifies a digital and in-real-life concert-viewing experience, and takes it from being a regional event to being truly national,” said Dermot McCormack, president of media company LiveXLive in a press release. "This year’s lineup and digital ticketing paired with additional perks for subscribers is just the beginning of the vision for the 10th Anniversary Spring Awakening in 2021.

The virtual version of Spring Awakening will air at 3PM CT (4PM ET) on July 4th and end on July 5th at 11:30PM CT (12:30AM ET). You can check out the full lineup below and find the livestreaming schedule here.

