Spring Awakening Cancún Cancelled Due to Omicron Concerns, Major Loss From Chicago Festival: Report

While live music made a triumphant return in 2021, the weather and a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases haven't been kind to LiveOne. The promoter and digital media company have announced that they are canceling the Cancún edition of Spring Awakening just weeks before the event was scheduled to take place.

The Cancún music festival was set to take place from January 13th through 17th. According to Billboard, LiveOne cited the Omicron variant of the coronavirus as a primary contributor to the cancellation as well as a $3 million dollar loss they suffered after Spring Awakening's flagship festival in Chicago was ultimately canceled due to lightning, which caused an evacuation of the festival grounds.

Spring Awakening

According to a statement from LiveOne, Spring Awakening in Chicago "was seriously impacted by the Delta COVID variant as well as adverse weather which caused the audience to be evacuated due to lightning."

While the monetary aspect is unique to LiveOne, the U.S. is reaching an inflection point regarding the Omicron variant, which has become a cause for concern for live music as of late. Lights All Night Minneapolis and Insomniac's Abduction NYE in Seattle both pulled the plug earlier this week due to the sudden surge in cases.

