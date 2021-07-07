SLANDER Announce Massive Lineup for First-Ever Starbase Music Festival

SLANDER have officially announced the lineup for Starbase, their first-ever curated music festival.

The two-day, outer space-themed melodic bass fest, which is scheduled for October 8th and 9th, flaunts an unsurprisingly massive lineup. Scheduled to throw down are
Alison Wonderland, Subtronics, Big Gigantic, SVDDEN DEATH, San Holo, and NGHTMRE, among many others.

Aside from the headliners, the festival's undercard features some of the brightest artists in the bass music scene, such as Chime, Au5, Ace Aura, Wooli, and EDM.com Class of 2021 artists Blanke and William Black.

Starbase will also feature the highly anticipated debut B2B DJ set from SLANDER and Said The Sky, a performance that was originally planned for the 2020 edition of EDC Las Vegas. The two previously teamed up on "Potions," a soaring track with JT Roach that has emerged as a fan-favorite in both artists' discographies.

"Starbase was an idea we had a few years back of creating a place where all our artist friends could come together, hang out, and play music for like-minded people. A place where everyone is accepted and loved," SLANDER said in a joint press statement. "A place where you can open your heart, let go of all problems, and rage harder than you ever have before. A place where emotion meets power. We are so grateful this idea is now reality, and we can’t wait to feel the love that will be generated at Starbase. This is our biggest endeavor yet and our end goal with Starbase is to bring more light into this world."

Tickets to Starbase, which will go down at the lush Woodlands Nature Preserve located just outside Charleston, go on sale tomorrow, July 8th, at 2PM ET (11AM PT) and can be purchased here. Check out the full lineup below.

Starbase Music Festival 2021 Lineup:
SLANDER
Alison Wonderland
Big Gigantic
NGHTMRE
San Holo
Subtronics
Ace Aura
Amidy
ARMNHMR
Au5
Blanke
Chime
Control Freak
Dabin
Dylan Matthew
EPROM
Fairlane
fknsyd
FrostTop
Jason Ross
JVNA
Kompany
Kozmoz
Kraysh
Marauda
Midnight Tyrannosaurus
N3WPORT
OPIUO
Pauline Herr
RIOT
Skybreak
SLANDER B2B Said the Sky
SVDDEN DEATH
Synymata
Trivecta
Wavedash
William Black
Wooli

