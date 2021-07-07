SLANDER Announce Massive Lineup for First-Ever Starbase Music Festival

SLANDER have officially announced the lineup for Starbase, their first-ever curated music festival.

The two-day, outer space-themed melodic bass fest, which is scheduled for October 8th and 9th, flaunts an unsurprisingly massive lineup. Scheduled to throw down are

Alison Wonderland, Subtronics, Big Gigantic, SVDDEN DEATH, San Holo, and NGHTMRE, among many others.

Aside from the headliners, the festival's undercard features some of the brightest artists in the bass music scene, such as Chime, Au5, Ace Aura, Wooli, and EDM.com Class of 2021 artists Blanke and William Black.

Lineup for the inaugural Starbase Music Festival, curated by SLANDER. Starbase Music Festival

Starbase will also feature the highly anticipated debut B2B DJ set from SLANDER and Said The Sky, a performance that was originally planned for the 2020 edition of EDC Las Vegas. The two previously teamed up on "Potions," a soaring track with JT Roach that has emerged as a fan-favorite in both artists' discographies.

"Starbase was an idea we had a few years back of creating a place where all our artist friends could come together, hang out, and play music for like-minded people. A place where everyone is accepted and loved," SLANDER said in a joint press statement. "A place where you can open your heart, let go of all problems, and rage harder than you ever have before. A place where emotion meets power. We are so grateful this idea is now reality, and we can’t wait to feel the love that will be generated at Starbase. This is our biggest endeavor yet and our end goal with Starbase is to bring more light into this world."

Tickets to Starbase, which will go down at the lush Woodlands Nature Preserve located just outside Charleston, go on sale tomorrow, July 8th, at 2PM ET (11AM PT) and can be purchased here. Check out the full lineup below.

Starbase Music Festival 2021 Lineup:

SLANDER

Alison Wonderland

Big Gigantic

NGHTMRE

San Holo

Subtronics

Ace Aura

Amidy

ARMNHMR

Au5

Blanke

Chime

Control Freak

Dabin

Dylan Matthew

EPROM

Fairlane

fknsyd

FrostTop

Jason Ross

JVNA

Kompany

Kozmoz

Kraysh

Marauda

Midnight Tyrannosaurus

N3WPORT

OPIUO

Pauline Herr

RIOT

Skybreak

SLANDER B2B Said the Sky

SVDDEN DEATH

Synymata

Trivecta

Wavedash

William Black

Wooli

