Giveaway: Win VIP Tickets to Norway's Stavern Festival 2022 With Madeon, Major Lazer, More

Giveaway: Win VIP Tickets to Norway’s Stavern Festival 2022 With Madeon, Major Lazer, More

EDM.com is teaming up with Stavern to provide two lucky winners with an all-inclusive festival experience.

c/o Stavern Festival

EDM.com is teaming up with Stavern to provide two lucky winners with an all-inclusive festival experience.

Boasting superstar headliners, a plethora of dance music talent and food vendors with local delicacies, Stavern Festival is arguably one of the most exciting festivals in Norway. 

21 years after its 2001 debut, Stavern is now returning for its biggest event yet with an estimated attendance of 80,000 from July 7-9. Hosted on the Larvik Golf Arena in South Norway, the three-day festival will provide a rich experience for attendees, who will be able to enjoy massive stage production and immerse themselves in the nearby forests to unwind and explore.

Just like every year, Stavern Festival is striving to curate a diverse lineup which will include something for every taste. This year’s headliners include Cardi B, The Kid LAROI, Major Lazer and Norwegian acts A-ha and Sondre Justad. Additional artists include electronic music luminary Madeon and EDM.com Class of 2022 star ACRAZE, among others.

EDM.com has teamed up with Stavern Festival for a special VIP ticket giveaway. Read on to find out more about the prizes and steps to enter.

Stavern Festival EDM.com Giveaway Prize

  • 2x VIP/Premium tickets to Stavern Festival 2022 + behind-the-scenes access/viewing

To enter the giveaway, follow @edm and @stavernfestivalen on Instagram, save and like the post below, and tag three friends. More comments means more entries, and you'll get bonus entries for sharing the post.

The contest ends on Tuesday, July 5th, 2022 and is open to residents over the age of 20 in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland. 

You can find out more about Stavern on the festival's website and purchase tickets here.

FOLLOW STAVERN FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/stavernfestival
Instagram: instagram.com/stavernfestivalen 
Website: stavernfestivalen.no

