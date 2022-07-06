An Insider's Guide to Norway's Stavern Festival 2022
Norway's Stavern Festival has come a long way since its 2001 inception, when it hosted just 175 attendees.
Since then, the event has mushroomed into a bona fide music festival, inviting 75,000 ravers to the capacious Larvik Golf Arena to indulge in three days of dance, pop and rock music hedonism. This year's edition will feature performances by electronic music stars Major Lazer, Madeon, ACRAZE and many more.
With Stavern kicking off in just one day, we've put together a handy insider's guide so you can make the most out of your festival experience this year.
Stavern Festival dates and tickets
Stavern is scheduled for July 7-9 at the Larvik Golf Arena in Norway. The address to plug into your navigation app is: Stavernsveien 232, 3267 Larvik, Norway.
You can purchase last-minute tickets here.
Stavern Festival 2022 lineup
The organizers of Stavern Festival have long been celebrated for booking eclectic lineups year in and year out. 2022 is no different.
In addition to the lineup's electronic music artists, Stavern boasts performances by Cardi B, The Kid LAROI, girl in red, Clairo, James Arthur and many more.
Stavern Festival 2022 set times
Stavern Festival silent disco
Stavern organizers joined forces with Pepsi Max to present a silent disco that goes deep into each night. It's a perfect way to get in touch with your inner zen after moshing or belting out lyrics from your favorite performers.
Night ride on the ferris wheel
The festival grounds will have a giant ferris wheel for attendees to enjoy day and night. While most take advantage of it during the day, organizers recommend a ride at night.
Sitting atop when the beat drops, watching 25,000 people move as one as lasers and pyrotechnics go off, is quite the experience.
To mosh or not to mosh?
The Stavern crowd is notorious for being one of Norway's most hyped. You can expect spirited parties at moshpits even at the sets of the festival's indie performers. Get in front of the stage early if you want to join in on the action—otherwise it's best to stay along the sides of the crowd or in the back.
Recommended Articles
An Insider's Guide to Norway's Stavern Festival 2022
The 2022 edition of Stavern boasts a huge lineup with Major Lazer, Madeon and more.
Chase & Status, Emancipator, KOAN Sound, More to Headline Submersion Festival 2022
The sophomore edition of Submersion Festival is taking things to the next level.
ADE Reveals First Wave of 2022 Lineup With Afrojack, Tiësto, CloZee, More
Over 2,500 artists are typically featured at the iconic dance music summit.
Arrival to Stavern Festival
Organizers recommend you pick up your wristband prior to the festival, allowing you to avoid the entry queue—which can get long—and head straight to security checkin area.
17-19 on Thursday is peak arrival time, so leave the pre-party an hour earlier and you should be good to go.
Stavern Festival 2022 camping
Stavern Festival is beloved for its intimate camping experience. If you want to really immerse yourself in the vibrant Stavern community, camping is a must. Attendees play volleyball under the sun, enjoy local eats and so much more.
Find out more information and purchase camping passes here.
Camp Stavern map
Party in the garden
Stavern's lush garden parties are a hidden secret among locals living nearby the festival.
The organizers' advice is to set your Tinder location to Stavern beforehand in order to receive an invitation to one of these intimate gatherings.
Stavern Festival food
This festival is known to have some of the best eats you can find in the country.
In addition to the typical pizza, burgers, tacos, kebabs and burritos, Stavern offers an incredible baked potato, which organizers tell us is a crowd favorite and always ends up as one of the top three most-sold foods. They also recommend the Norwegian waffles, which are thinner and softer than their Belgian counterparts—a perfect snack to enjoy on the go.
You can also grab some delicious falafel at Hiams, a local favorite.
FOLLOW STAVERN FESTIVAL:
Facebook: facebook.com/stavernfestival
Instagram: instagram.com/stavernfestivalen
Website: stavernfestivalen.no