Major Lazer, Madeon, ACRAZE and More to Perform at Norway’s Stavern Festival 2022

Since its debut edition in 2001, Stavern has established itself as one of Norway’s premier festivals. From its humble beginnings of an attendance of 75,000 back in 2019, the event now offers an unmatched festival experience in the Land of Midnight, bringing together diverse sounds from across the globe.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Stavern Festival is finally returning to the Larvik Golf Arena in South Norway for its biggest edition to date. Taking place July 7-9, the can't-miss fest will include camping, a slew of local food vendors, massive ferris wheel, silent disco and so much more.

While the Norwegian waffles and baked potatoes are bound to be enjoyed by attendees, the incredible lineup is undoubtedly Stavern Festival’s main attraction. With each edition over the years, organizers have made sure to make the lineup as eclectic as possible, featuring an array of electronic, hip-hop, pop and indie music.

Stavern's 2022 lineup is no exception, with Cardi B, The Kid LAROI, Major Lazer, and iconic Norwegian acts A-ha and Sondre Justad headlining the festival over the course of its three days. Additionally, dance music fans will have the pleasure of experiencing performances from French superstar Madeon and EDM.com Class of 2022 star ACRAZE. Other notable performers include Ashnikko, Clairo, Astrid S, James Arthur and Rae Sremmurd.

Check out the full lineup below. Three- and one-day passes for Stavern Festival 2022 are available here as well as camping and hotel options.

