Steve Aoki, Halsey, and Lauv to Join BTS for New Year's Eve Streaming Event

South Korean entertainment juggernaut Big Hit Entertainment is gearing up for a New Year's Eve livestream celebration.

Powered by their Weverse platform, the ticketed event will feature performances and virtual meet-and-greets from some of the biggest stars in the world. BTS, Lee Hyun, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and more are slated to send off 2020 with the app's multi-camera technology, which will allow fans to watch each set from a variety of immersive angles.

Over the weekend, it was announced that a trio of American performers would be taking the digital stage for the end-of-the-year party. Joining the Big Hit Entertainment mainstays are Steve Aoki, Halsey, and Lauv. As you may know, each of the three artists have collaborated with BTS in the past. In the video below, the trio answers some questions about their involvement in the event.

In addition to the aforementioned performers, the celebration will feature sets from Bumzu, NU'EST, GFriend, ENHYPEN, and more. Weverse's 2021 New Year's Eve Live streaming event will take place on December 31st, 2020 at 9:30PM KST.

Tickets to the online event are on sale now. You can learn more about what's to come and purchase access to the show here.