Steve Aoki's Mozart Musical Prepares for 2021 Carnegie Hall Premiere

Seemingly unknown to those outside the theatre world is Steve Aoki's forthcoming musical, Mozart² - The New Musical. Centered around the family of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Aoki and crew will tell a tale highlighting the struggles of both the legendary composer and his older sister, who, despite being a brilliant musician in her own right, struggled due to societal treatment of women in the 18th century.

According to a report by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the musical is set to feature sounds from Aoki himself.

Moreover, Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark star Justin Matthew Sargent will be playing the role of Wolfgang alongside Ruby Lewis as his sister Nan. The production company, Prospect House Entertainment, recently took to Vimeo to share concept footage of a potential stage for the musical. In the video, you can hear music from Aoki inspired by the 1985 single from Falco, "Rock Me Amadeus," alongside costumes and visuals that may be used in the show.

The Carnegie Hall website reveals listings for January 24th and 25th, 2021, with additional showings unannounced at the time of writing. For more information, you can head over to the event page here.

