Steve Aoki to Perform at "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time"

Steve Aoki to Perform at "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time"

Viewers can also catch performances from Sia and Travis Barker.
Author:
Publish date:

The MTV Movie & TV Awards: The Greatest Of All Time is a 90-minute special celebrating the greatest in television and film, from the 80s to the present day. It's set to highlight some of the MTV Movie & TV Awards' greatest moments from the past four decades, and will be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens

Viewers can catch a special performances from some of music's biggest stars during the festivities, including one from EDM superstar Steve Aoki. Also slated to perform are blink-182's Travis Barker and pop superstar Sia.

"I’m stoked to be performing with one of my good friends at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: The Greatest of All Time,” says Aoki of the upcoming event. “Not only will we be celebrating the best of the best pictures with the iconic music that pushed them forward, but we have some surprises for you all as well. Make sure to tune in, and celebrate these epic films with us.”

Movie moments being celebrated on the program include best scream queen, legendary lip lock, comedy giant, and more. The ceremony will air December 6th at 8PM PT (11PM ET) on MTV. For more information, visit MTV's official website.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-11-09 at 1.54.20 PM
EVENTS

Watch David Guetta Perform Live from Budapest's Széchenyi Bath for the 2020 MTV EMAs

Guetta tapped RAYE to perform his latest hit "Let's Love."

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) during a performance with fire in the background.
NEWS

Martin Garrix Awarded in Best Electronic Category at 2019 MTV EMA

The Chainsmokers, Marshmello and others were also in the running.

Steve Aoki Neon Future IV
EVENTS

Steve Aoki's Mozart Musical Prepares for 2021 Carnegie Hall Premiere

"Mozart² - The New Musical" tells the tale of the Mozart family and is set to feature music from Aoki himself.

Steve Aoki Neon Future IV All Nippon Airways NYC
NEWS

Steve Aoki Gives a Sneak Preview of Neon Future IV at All Nippon Airways Celebration

At ANA's seat launch event in NYC, Steve Aoki teased his new album for the first time.

Fortnite
EVENTS

[WATCH] deadmau5, Dillon Francis, and Steve Aoki Takeover Fortnite's Party Royale

The trio of EDM stars joined Fortnite alumni Marshmello, Diplo, and Travis Scott with their recent Party Royale show.

Steve Aoki Neon Future IV
NEWS

Steve Aoki is Hosting a Charity Pokémon Card Unboxing Stream Tonight

All proceeds from the livestreamed Pokémon card event will go to his charity organization, The Aoki Foundation, and All In For Autism.

Steve Aoki - EVLSports - Steve Aoki Bootamp - Strawberry-shortcake Protein Powder
Lifestyle

Steve Aoki and EVL Launch Award-Winning Strawberry Shortcake Protein Powder

Bring Steve Aoki's antics to the gym with his new Strawberry Shortcake 100% Isolate Protein Powder with EVLUTION Nutrition.

Steve Aoki Neon Future IV
NEWS

Steve Aoki to Voice a Furry Prehistoric Creature In Animated Comedy "Extinct"

Steve Aoki is making his animated film debut alongside Adam DeVine and Rachel Bloom.