Steve Aoki to Perform at "MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time"

The MTV Movie & TV Awards: The Greatest Of All Time is a 90-minute special celebrating the greatest in television and film, from the 80s to the present day. It's set to highlight some of the MTV Movie & TV Awards' greatest moments from the past four decades, and will be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens.

Viewers can catch a special performances from some of music's biggest stars during the festivities, including one from EDM superstar Steve Aoki. Also slated to perform are blink-182's Travis Barker and pop superstar Sia.

"I’m stoked to be performing with one of my good friends at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: The Greatest of All Time,” says Aoki of the upcoming event. “Not only will we be celebrating the best of the best pictures with the iconic music that pushed them forward, but we have some surprises for you all as well. Make sure to tune in, and celebrate these epic films with us.”

Movie moments being celebrated on the program include best scream queen, legendary lip lock, comedy giant, and more. The ceremony will air December 6th at 8PM PT (11PM ET) on MTV. For more information, visit MTV's official website.