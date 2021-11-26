Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Steve Aoki Announces Virtual Concert With Sonic the Hedgehog and SEGA
The immersive virtual concert is set to take place on Aoki's birthday.
Steve Aoki is set to perform a virtual concert in partnership with one of SEGA's most iconic characters, Sonic the Hedgehog.

The concert will feature a one-hour set from Aoki in an immersive Sonic universe with many of the game's most memorable locales, like the Green Hill Zone and Chemical Plant. The DJ has also crafted a handful of remixes of fan-favorite tunes from classic Sonic games of the 16-bit era. Without a doubt, this will be the ultimate treat for longtime fans of the series.

"The best Sonic game is definitely the O.G. Sonic the Hedgehog. That’s the game that started it all for me," Aoki said in a behind-the-scenes video. "That’s the game I was most obsessed with and you know I remember putting it in the genesis console and just rocking out."

Aoki recently announced his partnership with Sensorium Galaxy, where he will be hosting exclusive VR performances using motion capture technology. He also recently unveiled his Aoki Vault, a treasure trove of incredibly rare Pokémon cards and collectibles. 

The virtual concert will take place on November 30th, Aoki's birthday, at 12PM PT (3PM ET). You can watch via YouTube or Twitch

