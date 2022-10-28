Steve Aoki Joined Taking Back Sunday Onstage at When We Were Young Festival

A dance music superstar crashed the biggest emo party of the year.

Over the weekend, emos and punks descended on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds for the inaugural When We Were Young Festival. The event featured performances from My Chemical Romance, Paramore, A Day to Remember, Avril Lavigne, Bring Me The Horizon and many more.

The closest thing to EDM you'll find at this event is a smattering of synthesizers, but a special surprise during Taking Back Sunday's performance raised eyebrows. During their performance, Steve Aoki joined the band onstage.

Over the summer, the prolific rock band and the Dim Mak boss blended their distinct styles to create the collaborative track "Just Us Two." Looking to highlight some of their newer music at the festival powered by nostalgia, Monster energy drink and tight denim, they brought out Aoki for a lighthearted jam and singalong sesh.

You can check out some pictures and videos from Aoki's guest appearance at When We Were Young Festival below.