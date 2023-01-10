Skip to main content
Steve Aoki Announces "HiROQUEST: Genesis" Tour, His First Since 2020

Steve Aoki Announces "HiROQUEST: Genesis" Tour, His First Since 2020

The Dim Mak boss will hit the road later in 2023 with help from Timmy Trumpet, Slushii, 4B, JSTJR and more.

Jana Schuessler

The Dim Mak boss will hit the road later in 2023 with help from Timmy Trumpet, Slushii, 4B, JSTJR and more.

For the first time in almost three years, Steve Aoki is hitting the road for a North American tour.

Back in 2020, the dance music superstar had to abruptly cancel his "Color of Noise" tour due to the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing worldwide live music shutdown. Now, Aoki is hitting the road for a 12-city tour inspired by HiROQUEST: Genesis, his seventh studio album.

Joining Aoki on the road is a mix of international headliners and rising stars from his flagship record label, Dim Mak. These include Timmy Trumpet, Slushii, Regard, Bok Nero, Callie Reiff, KAAZE and RemK, as well as B2B sets from 4B and JSTJR.

Aoki will kick off the "HiROQUEST: Genesis" tour on February 22nd, 2023 in Montreal, Québec. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13th at 10am local time. You can find tickets here and check out the full list of dates below.

Steve Aoki HiROQUEST: Genesis Tour Poster

The poster for Steve Aoki's "HiROQUEST: Genesis" tour.

