HARD Summer's "BackHARD BBQ" Stream is Now Live Featuring Dillon Francis, Party Favor, More

HARD Summer has fired up the grill for its latest virtual music festival, the monumental summer-themed rave-a-thon "BackHARD BBQ."

The first day of the stream is set to feature a litany of dance music's finest DJs and producers. Kicking things off is house music veteran Wax Motif, followed by a stellar lineup of Claptone, SOFI TUKKER, Moore Kismet, Wuki, Party Favor, Snakehips, Kill The Noise, Dillon Francis, and Lil Texas, in descending order.

Tune into HARD Summer's "BackHARD BBQ" livestream below.

"BackHARD BBQ" SET TIMES

