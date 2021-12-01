Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
STS9 Announce "Walk The Sky" 2022 Colorado Run
The jamtronica five-piece will conclude their concert trilogy with two "Walk The Sky" performances at Red Rocks followed by a "Day Out Of Time" show at Levitt Pavilion.
STS9 are set return to Colorado for their annual three-day run.

The jamtronica five-piece will conclude their concert trilogy, which began in 2019 with “Push The Sky” and 2021’s sold-out “Sky World,” with a 2022 conceptual finale called “Walk The Sky.”

The weekend will kick off with a two-day performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 22nd and 23rd and will wrap with an intimate afternoon performance celebrating “Day Out Of Time” at Denver’s Levitt Pavilion on July 24th. Recognized by over 90 countries, the “Day Out Of Time” celebrates the day between the end of one year and the beginning of the next on the 13 moon calendar.

STS9-WALKTHESKY-ANNOUNCE-11

The announcement follows STS9's recently released “First Rehearsal Jams w/ Alana” on Transmission, the band’s streaming service on Bandcamp. These recordings were long-rumored and coveted by the mysterious quintet’s fans, and offer an intimate glimpse inside the studio.

STS9 will finish off 2021 with their four-day “East of the Sun” New Year’s Eve celebration in Atlanta before making an appearance at Tucson's Gem & Jam Festival in February. The group's Colorado run marks their only headlining show dates of 2022.

Tickets to STS9’s “Walk The Sky” three-day Colorado run are available now to Transmissions subscribers. General admission tickets will go on-sale this Friday here.

