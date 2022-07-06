Skip to main content
Chase & Status, Emancipator, KOAN Sound, More to Headline Submersion Festival 2022

The sophomore edition of Submersion Festival is taking things to the next level.

Returning to Hammonton for a can't-miss sophomore edition, Submersion Festival is gearing up to bring East Coast’s dance music fans together for two days and nights of electro bliss. 

Taking place at the stunning Paradise Lakes October 7-8, Submersion Festival promises a potent festival experience with a diverse slate of performers and artists. Having just announced the event's full lineup, Submersion organizers revealed massive 2022 headlining sets from Emancipator, Chase & Status, Justin Martin, Mr. Bill, KOAN Sound, Truth and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs.

Organized by Aspire Higher and The Rust Music, the festival will also feature performances from VCTRE, DMVU, Nu:Tone and Malakai, among others, as well as a rare B2B DJ set by Abelation and FLY. Fans who want to start the rave early can attend a pre-party on October 6th with Daily Bread, Kahn & Neek, Sicaria Sound and more. 

You can check out the full Submersion 2022 lineup below and purchase tickets here.

Top-notch production is something that won’t be missing from Submersion Festival either. Its beachside stage features a state-of-the-art Funktion-one EVO7 rig, (courtesy of the festival’s partner One Source Productions) while its Woods stage will boast the Danley Sound Labs BC218 rig, operated by the team at The Sound LIVE. Both stages will be outfitted by the East Coast leaders in sound and visualization.

With mind-bending production, a huge lineup and a strong sense of community, Submersion Festival is bound to light up Hammonton over the course of its two days. At the scenic Paradise Lakes—only a short distance from major metropolitan areas like Philadelphia, Atlantic City, Baltimore, Washington D.C. and New York—fans can expect late nights on the Woods stage and sunrise sets on the Beach stage from your favorite DJs and producers all weekend long.

You can find more information about Submersion via the festival's website.

FOLLOW SUBMERSION FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/SubmersionFestival
Instagram: instagram.com/SubmersionFestival
Twitter: twitter.com/Submersion_Fest
Website: submersionfestival.com

