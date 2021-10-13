Subtronics to Embark on 53-Stop North American Tour in 2022
Subtronics and his Cyclops Army are set to conquer the U.S. and Canada on a gigantic 2022 tour, dubbed "The Fractal Tour."
Early next year, Subtronics will embark on the expansive, 53-stop tour, his largest to date which will run for four months from Janurary to April. The dubstep star took to Twitter to share the dates and locations, telling fans to expect "insane new stage production" and announcing the artists who will be joining him.
Supporting the Cyclops Recordings boss on the massive tour is special guest Boogie T, alongside bass music contemporaries LEVEL UP, Ace Aura, Phonon, G-Space, Guppi, Smith., Syzy, Space Wizard, Neonix, Tiedye Ky, and more to be announced soon.
There will also be bespoke lineups announced for some of the bigger cities on the tour, such as Chicago, which will feature performances from Rusko as well as B2B sets from 12th Planet and Riot Ten, and Boogie T with a surprise guest.
Recommended Articles
ILLENIUM's Ember Shores Festival Announces 2021 Schedule
3LAU, Big Gigantic, Ray Volpe, Wooli, Blanke, and more will light up the Cancún skies.
Insomniac Announces EDC Vegas 2021 Early Arrival Celebrations
In celebration of the music festival's 25th anniversary, the gates of EDC will open early each day.
Red Flags Are Dominating EDM Twitter—Here Are Some of the Funniest Posts
Deorro, Blanke, Nitti Gritti and more electronic music artists have offered their takes on the hilarious "red flag" social media trend.
Tickets to Subtronics' "The Fractal Tour" go on sale this Friday, October 15th. You can view the full list of dates and sign up to be notified when tickets go on sale here.
FOLLOW SUBTRONICS:
Facebook: facebook.com/Subtronicsofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/subtronics
Instagram: instagram.com/subtronics
Spotify: spoti.fi/3jEqAfS