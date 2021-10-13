October 14, 2021
Subtronics to Embark on 53-Stop North American Tour in 2022

Rukes

Publish date:

Subtronics to Embark on 53-Stop North American Tour in 2022

Subtronics will be joined by Boogie T, LEVEL UP, Ace Aura, and many more on the colossal tour, which he said will feature "insane new stage production."
Author:

Subtronics and his Cyclops Army are set to conquer the U.S. and Canada on a gigantic 2022 tour, dubbed "The Fractal Tour."

Early next year, Subtronics will embark on the expansive, 53-stop tour, his largest to date which will run for four months from Janurary to April. The dubstep star took to Twitter to share the dates and locations, telling fans to expect "insane new stage production" and announcing the artists who will be joining him.

Supporting the Cyclops Recordings boss on the massive tour is special guest Boogie T, alongside bass music contemporaries LEVEL UP, Ace Aura, Phonon, G-Space, Guppi, Smith., Syzy, Space Wizard, Neonix, Tiedye Ky, and more to be announced soon.

There will also be bespoke lineups announced for some of the bigger cities on the tour, such as Chicago, which will feature performances from Rusko as well as B2B sets from 12th Planet and Riot Ten, and Boogie T with a surprise guest.

Recommended Articles

Denver EDM DJ/producer Illenium (real name Nicholas D. Miller) standing in front of orange clouds.
EVENTS

ILLENIUM's Ember Shores Festival Announces 2021 Schedule

3LAU, Big Gigantic, Ray Volpe, Wooli, Blanke, and more will light up the Cancún skies.

4 hours ago
edc las vegas
EVENTS

Insomniac Announces EDC Vegas 2021 Early Arrival Celebrations

In celebration of the music festival's 25th anniversary, the gates of EDC will open early each day.

5 hours ago
red flag
FEATURES

Red Flags Are Dominating EDM Twitter—Here Are Some of the Funniest Posts

Deorro, Blanke, Nitti Gritti and more electronic music artists have offered their takes on the hilarious "red flag" social media trend.

6 hours ago

Tickets to Subtronics' "The Fractal Tour" go on sale this Friday, October 15th. You can view the full list of dates and sign up to be notified when tickets go on sale here.

FOLLOW SUBTRONICS:

Facebook: facebook.com/Subtronicsofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/subtronics
Instagram: instagram.com/subtronics
Spotify: spoti.fi/3jEqAfS

Related

the-midnight
EVENTS

The Midnight Announce 2022 North American Tour

In addition to the tour announcement, the synthwave duo released a new music video for their track "Fire in the Sky."

Excision
EVENTS

Subtronics, 12th Planet, More Announced on Stacked Lineup for Excision's First-Ever Reunion Event

Excision also announced that the Lost Lands 2021 lineup will be revealed at Reunion, the two-day bass music extravaganza in Ohio.

Subtronics, NGHTMRE, and Boogie T
MUSIC RELEASES

Subtronics Previews NGHTMRE and Boogie T Three-Way Collab

Subtronics teased a collaboration with two of the biggest names in bass during a recent Twitch livestream.

68886324_2558877727496408_7616086362910883840_n
EVENTS

Subtronics Announces Nationwide Drive-In and Pod Tour [Exclusive]

The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour will see the producer perform in nine states over the next three months.

WOOLI - SMF 2021 - BRPHOTOCO 9
EVENTS

Wooli Announces 32-Date "Destination" North American Tour

Wooli will be joined by Trivecta, William Black, Calcium, and more on the expansive tour.

subtronics-cyclops-visual-palladium-2020-rukes
EVENTS

Subtronics to Headline First Full-Capacity Red Rocks Show of 2021

Subtronics is set to descend on the iconic Colorado open air venue for a triumphant "Cyclops Rocks" show this summer.

NGHTMRE & Slander - Koury Angelo
EVENTS

NGHTMRE, SLANDER, Seven Lions and The Glitch Mob Announce North American Tour

NGHTMRE + SLANDER announced that their stacked North American tour is coming this fall.

unnamed-13
EVENTS

Knife Party to Embark On North American Lost Souls Tour

The duo will bring their Halloween spectacular across North America.