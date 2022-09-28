Skip to main content
Subtronics Announces 2023 Headlining Tour

Featuring special guests Getter, Virtual Riot, PEEKABOO and more, the 35-date "ANTIFRACTAL" tour will kick off in Las Vegas in January.

Luis Colato

Just days after amassing one of the biggest crowds in Lost Lands' history, Subtronics has announced an expansive headline tour.

Following the success of 2022's "FRACTAL" tour, Subtronics has turned to the dark side and is ready to usher in 2023 with "ANTIFRACTAL." Promising brand new production, he has revealed 35 shows thus far, with some of the dates and locations obscured.

Joining Subtronics on the road next year are special guests Getter, PEEKABOO and Virtual Riot. The dubstep and bass music superstar will also be supported by some of the hottest and most promising artists in the genre, such as Blanke, Kompany, A Hundred Drums, Leotrix, MUST DIE! and VEIL, among others.

Subtronics' "ANTIFRACTAL" tour will kick off on January 13th, 2023 in Las Vegas. Tickets go on-sale Friday, September, 30th at 10AM local time. You can check out the complete list of shows below.

Subtronics' 2023 "ANTIFRACTAL" tour dates.

