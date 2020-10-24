Subtronics to Rattle Arizona With Back-to-Back Pod Concert Shows - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
Subtronics to Rattle Arizona With Back-to-Back Pod Concert Shows

The Arizona venue continues to host socially distant shows feating some of bass music's top talent.
Socially distant pod concert series continue at Arizona's Rawhide Events Center with back-to-back shows from Subtronics on deck.

It is the fifth pod concert series being thrown by Relentless Beats, who have brought out fellow bass music heavyweights Kayzo, NGHTMRE, and more in recent months. The outdoor venue maintains CDC guidelines by dividing groups into distinct sections, each 8x10 and 6-feet apart. Face masks will additionally be required at the venue. 

The timing couldn't be more ideal for Subtronics to hit the road, given his recent mind-melting EP, String Theory. It's the bass music producer's second EP this year following the release of Scream Saver in early 2020. With a pipeline of new music ready to be tested out live, there's little doubt headbangers will be out in full force. 

Fans can secure their pod for the November 6th and 7th Subtronics shows now. Along for the ride are Boogie T,who will be supporting on Friday, and Dirty Monkey on Saturday. Each pod can be purchased for parties of up to five with prices starting at $150.

