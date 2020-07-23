Subtronics Is DJing at Phillies Ballpark in Hometown of Philadelphia

Live Nation Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Phillies are calling on hometown bass hero Subtronics as one of the featured performers of their new "Live-In Drive-In" concert series. As a Philadelphia native, this is a true full-circle moment for the DJ and producer.

The four-week local drive-in concert series kicks off on Sunday, August 16th and runs until Monday, September 7th in the parking lot of Citizens Bank Park, home of the Phillies baseball team. The series will feature an array of comedian and musical performances, including the fan-favorite dubstep artist Subtronics, who is set to perform Wednesday, August 26th.

The setting will provide attendees with a unique live music experience all from the comfort of their car through an audio simulcast on an FM frequency. Fans will also be able to catch all the action broadcasted across large-scale video LED screens set up in the parking lot. To keep attendees safe due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be contactless ticket scanning as well as a mandatory face mask policy.

"We are excited to enable music fans to once again enjoy live music safely as we unveil our Live-In / Drive-In series at Citizens Bank Park," said Geoff Gordon, Regional President of Live Nation Philadelphia in a press release. "We are grateful to the Philadelphia Phillies, the City of Philadelphia, the State of Pennsylvania, and the musicians and artists who are excited to get back out and perform live on stage in a socially distanced environment for their fans in Philly again."

Those wishing to attend will be directed to purchase group car passes, which are each good for a maximum of four people per vehicle. Citi cardmembers can purchase pre-sale tickets here and the general public can buy car pass tickets here beginning this Friday, July 24th at 10AM ET.