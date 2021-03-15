Subtronics Announces Nationwide Drive-In and Pod Tour [Exclusive]

The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour will see the producer perform in nine states over the next three months.

Subtronics has announced that he will be embarking on the nationwide Monster Energy Outbreak Tour next month. Fans all over the United States will have a chance to see the Cyclops Recordings founder take the stage during the expansive tour, which comprises 19 shows in 11 different cities.

Considering many states do not yet allow full-capacity in-person shows due to health concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, each leg of the tour will consist of drive-in or socially-distanced pod events. At the time of this article's publication, the supporting acts have not yet been revealed.

"So stoked and honored to be headlining the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour this year!" Subtronics said. "Being blessed with the opportunity to share all my music, new and old, with my fans in partnership with them is something I feel enormous gratitude towards."

The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour 2021 featuring Subtronics is scheduled to kick off on April 16th, 2021 in Yuba City, California and will ultimately conclude in Detroit, Michigan on June 26th. You can learn more about the upcoming tour and find tickets here. Check out the full schedule below.

April 16 - Yuba City, CA - Peach Tree Golf Center

April 17 - Yuba City, CA - Peach Tree Golf Center

April 23 - Chicago, IL - Seat Geek Stadium

April 24 - Chicago, IL - Seat Geek Stadium

April 30 - San Diego, CA - Great Lawn @CCAE

May 1 - San Diego, CA - Great Lawn @CCAE

May 7 - Cheyenne, WY - Terry Bison Ranch

May 8 - Cheyenne, WY - Terry Bison Ranch

May 14 - Columbus, OH - Westland Mall

May 15 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Motor Speedway

May 21 - Somerset, WI - River’s Edge Campground

May 22 - Somerset, WI - River’s Edge Campground

May 28 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Redlands

June 4 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

June 5 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

June 18 - Scranton, PA - Montage Mountain

June 19 - Scranton, PA - Montage Mountain

June 25 - Detroit, MI - Riverside Station Detroit

June 26 - Detroit, MI - Riverside Station Detroit

