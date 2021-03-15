Subtronics Announces Nationwide Drive-In and Pod Tour [Exclusive]

The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour will see the producer perform in nine states over the next three months.
Subtronics has announced that he will be embarking on the nationwide Monster Energy Outbreak Tour next month. Fans all over the United States will have a chance to see the Cyclops Recordings founder take the stage during the expansive tour, which comprises 19 shows in 11 different cities.

Considering many states do not yet allow full-capacity in-person shows due to health concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, each leg of the tour will consist of drive-in or socially-distanced pod events. At the time of this article's publication, the supporting acts have not yet been revealed.

Subtronics

Subtronics will be headlining 19 shows in 11 cities for the 2021 Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, following in the footsteps of tour alumni Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, and Macklemore, among others.

"So stoked and honored to be headlining the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour this year!" Subtronics said. "Being blessed with the opportunity to share all my music, new and old, with my fans in partnership with them is something I feel enormous gratitude towards."

The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour 2021 featuring Subtronics is scheduled to kick off on April 16th, 2021 in Yuba City, California and will ultimately conclude in Detroit, Michigan on June 26th. You can learn more about the upcoming tour and find tickets here. Check out the full schedule below.

Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Subtronics
April 16 - Yuba City, CA - Peach Tree Golf Center
April 17 - Yuba City, CA - Peach Tree Golf Center
April 23 - Chicago, IL - Seat Geek Stadium
April 24 - Chicago, IL - Seat Geek Stadium
April 30 - San Diego, CA - Great Lawn @CCAE
May 1 - San Diego, CA - Great Lawn @CCAE
May 7 - Cheyenne, WY - Terry Bison Ranch
May 8 - Cheyenne, WY - Terry Bison Ranch
May 14 - Columbus, OH - Westland Mall
May 15 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Motor Speedway
May 21 - Somerset, WI - River’s Edge Campground
May 22 - Somerset, WI - River’s Edge Campground
May 28 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Redlands
June 4 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
June 5 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
June 18 - Scranton, PA - Montage Mountain
June 19 - Scranton, PA - Montage Mountain
June 25 - Detroit, MI - Riverside Station Detroit
June 26 - Detroit, MI - Riverside Station Detroit

