Subtronics Announced as Headliner of "Pavement Rave" Drive-In Concerts in August

As COVID-19 continues its relentless rampage through the concert industry, drive-in raves have been become the new normal for fans of live music. In lieu of sold-out festivals and concert halls, Carnage, Seven Lions, and many other major artists in electronic music have opted to plan and perform at drive-in shows to connect with fans beyond livestreaming.

Joining in on the drive-in concert craze is bass music artist Subtronics, who is slated to perform at twin shows in Dickson City, Pennsylvania "Pavement Rave" on Friday, August 7th and Saturday, August 8th, 2020. Supporting the "Griztronics" producer, who is from nearby Philadelphia, are Brainrack, Forreign, Jeanie, Shizz Lo, and blossoming dubstep young gun Vampa, who will spin a B2B set with LEVEL UP before performing another with Zia at the second show.

Drive-in raves do, of course, come with social distancing guidelines and "Pavement Rave" is no different. Organizers maintain that masks are "recommended when guests are outside of the vehicle" and "required when guests move away from their vehicle space to use restroom or concessions," according to rules laid out on the official ticketing page. Cars will also be capped at a maximum of four people, who are not permitted to sit on top of their vehicles.

You can purchase your tickets for Night 1 and Night 2 here and here, respectively.

Credit: NEPA Scene