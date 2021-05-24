Subtronics to Headline First Full-Capacity Red Rocks Show of 2021

Subtronics is set to descend on the iconic Colorado open air venue for a triumphant "Cyclops Rocks" show this summer.

Red Rocks is officially set to receive the Cyclops Recordings treatment after label head Subtronics announced an upcoming headlining concert.

The dubstep superstar is set to descend on the iconic Colorado open air venue for a triumphant "Cyclops Rocks" show this summer. The show, which is scheduled for June 22nd, will be the first to go down at Red Rocks after the venue lifts its capacity restrictions the day prior—a moment that could prove to be a watershed moment for the live music scene.

Supporting DJs for the night have yet to be announced, but if Cyclops' recent compilations are any indication, fans can expect some of the most forward-thinking bass music artists in the game.

“Headlining Red Rocks has been my number one life goal since the age of 5, and I am beyond honored to be the first full GA show back," Subtronics said in a statement. "I can not wait to show Colorado what I have been up to during this time."

Red Rocks

Organizers recently announced that Red Rocks will resume operations at 100% capacity—or 9,545 patrons—starting June 21st. Until then, the venue will admit up to 6,300 fans.

Representatives also recently announced that attendees would be able to receive COVID-19 vaccinations onsite during select concerts. Health officials started inoculating live music fans on May 14th, when they began administering the one-time Johnson & Johnson shot for attendees 18 and over. At the time of writing, it's unclear whether or not vaccinations will be offered at "Cyclops Rocks."

Tickets to "Cyclops Rocks" will go on sale this Friday, May 28th at 10AM MT.

FOLLOW SUBTRONICS:

Facebook: facebook.com/Subtronicsofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/subtronics

Instagram: instagram.com/subtronics

Spotify: spoti.fi/3jEqAfS