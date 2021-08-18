August 19, 2021
Summer Camp Music Festival 2021: Here's Everything You Need to Know
Publish date:

Summer Camp Music Festival 2021: Here's Everything You Need to Know

From COVID-19 measures to camping recommendations, here's everything you need to know about the the 20th annual Summer Camp Music Festival.
Author:

HTA Photo

From COVID-19 measures to camping recommendations, here's everything you need to know about the the 20th annual Summer Camp Music Festival.

It’s been 783 days since the last day of Summer Camp Music Festival's 2019 Memorial Day celebration and the anticipation is high to get back out and enjoy three days of this unique festival experience. After over a year without festivals or large gatherings, campers are eager to dance at the Midwest’s biggest event of the year.

Whether it’s your first time attending the annual festival or you’re “coming back home to camp,” we’ve come up with a comprehensive list of everything you need to know about this year’s 20th anniversary Summer Camp Music Festival.

Camping

Your three-day GA Pass includes general camping for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night. You must purchase a Thursday Pre-Party pass if you plan to arrive that day. Only attendees and vehicles that purchased an additional RV camping pass are allowed to park and camp on the campgrounds. Otherwise, you will be directed to general parking and carry your supplies to your desired camping spot. 

Packing Guide

Hey, it’s one of our first festivals back in a long time. In case you waited last minute or you've been spending a week packing a suitcase, there always seems to be something you forget. From the essentials to the basics and the extras, check out Summer Camp's recommended packing list and overview of prohibited items.

Prohibited Items:

  • Animals
  • Campfires or open flame
  • Guns or weapons of any kind
  • Illegal substances
  • Outside alcohol
  • Drones
  • Powered vehicles of any kind
  • Trampolines
  • Laser pointers
  • Water Guns
  • Fire Lanterns / Chinese Sky Fire Lanterns / Sky Candles / Fire Balloons
  • Any item deemed dangerous by security
  • Bad attitudes
PACKING-LIST-FINAL02

Lost-and-Found

Party too hard and lose something? The festival’s lost-and-found center can be located onsite at the Southeast corner of the Soulshine Tent until 9PM each night.

COVID-19 Guidelines

While many festivals like Lollapalloza and Bonnaroo have announced stringent COVID-19 guidelines—such as proof of vaccination or negative test results—Summer Camp Music Festival is sticking to their initial protocol of encouraging teamwork and conscientiousness.

“Getting vaccinated is the best step that you can take to curb the coronavirus pandemic," reads a statement released by organizers. "We encourage all Summer Camp patrons to be vaccinated. We have increased hand sanitizer stations, bathroom facilities, hand washing stations, and water fill stations in an effort to help you help each other. When you are unable to properly social distance within the festival, we highly recommend wearing a mask to keep yourself and the others around you safe…We want you all to be healthy, safe, and enjoying your weekend above all else."

Make Your Own Daily Schedule

The festival recently unveiled a new app available to both iPhone and Android users. You can download the official Summer Camp Music Festival 2021 app to create a custom schedule, stay up-to-date with festival announcements, view a map of Three Sisters Park, learn about vendors and camping, and more. iPhone users can download the app here, and Android users here.

Lineup and Schedule Change

To ensure the health and safety of attendees, the festival will not be hosting its usual Red Barn performances. However, most of the separately ticketed, indoor shows at the festival were able to be rescheduled into the VIP Lounge or become normalized festival performances. CloZee and LSDREAM's collaborative DJ set will now take place at 1:15AM on Friday on Starshine Stage, and Subtronics is now moved to Friday on the Sunshine Stage at 2AM.

Attendees who purchased select Red Barn tickets can be issued a $50 credit per show that can be used next year on the purchase of a VIP upgrade or request a $35 refund per show. For more information, navigate here.

Recommended Articles

Summer Camp Music Festival
EVENTS

Summer Camp Music Festival 2021: Here's Everything You Need to Know

From COVID-19 measures to camping recommendations, here's everything you need to know about the the 20th annual Summer Camp Music Festival.

ZHU Pokemon Press Photo - Credit Joey Vitalari
NEWS

ZHU Is Dropping Three Special Remixes This Week for Pokémon's 25th Anniversary [Exclusive]

In addition to the forthcoming "Pokémon 25: The Blue EP," ZHU is launching a streetwear-inspired merchandise capsule.

vista-del-lago-dal-lato
NEWS

Man Found Dead In Lake Following Illicit Rave In Italy

The 24-year-old man dove into Lake Mezzano on Sunday night and reportedly drowned.

Summer Camp Music Festival 2021 Daily Schedule

unnamed
4
Gallery
4 Images

Summer Camp Glam Camp and Fashion Catwalk

With eco-conscious beauty in mind, Camp Counselor Niki and her team of volunteers will be providing free biodegradable glitter, hair-braiding, and makeup help from 3-5PM on Friday. After tha, a red carpet will roll out for the first-ever Glam Camp Fashion Catwalk to showoff the hottest outfits, glittery looks, and funky styles.

Play Frick Frack Blackjack

Feeling lucky and want to play a game? Try your luck at the Frick Frack Casino. But there’s a catch: no money is allowed to be bet. Bring what you will to bet at the No Cash No Limit table to play a variety of barter-based game tables. Watch out though, because the dealers are said to be mischievous and will poke fun to make sure there’s a fun and fair bet to be played. Find out more here

Scamp-Promo1

Summer Camp Field Day 2021

What’s summer camp without team-building exercises and games? This year’s 10th annual Color War will pit Red, Yellow, Blue, and Purple teams against each other to play out rounds of tug-o-war, giant Twister, dodgeball, and even an eating contest on Saturday afternoon. The winning team will celebrate at the festival’s Victory Park and be inscribed on the Summer Camp Cup trophy. To register and sign up on a team, navigate here. For the Field Day schedule, head here.

ABOUT-FIELD-DAY

Soulshine Stage & Experience

The Soulshine Experience at Summer Camp Music Festival is a space for collective consciousness. Soulshine inspires attendees to make a difference via a special scavenger hunt, which encourages attendees to check off an action list to exchange for a special Make A Difference Celebration with Everyone Orchestra. Visit the SOULounge located inside the Soulshine Tent to start your hunt during the festival.

1.ScavengerHunt-Final-1

Additionally, the Soulshine Live Art Gallery is an exhibition of distinctive visual artists, builders, and creators aimed at providing high-quality art for display and sale. Immerse yourself as painters craft creative masterpieces during the weekend’s sets. For a full list of artists, click here.

Soulshine

Immerse Yourself At SOULPATCH

SOULPATCH is an interactive garden space dedicated to permaculture and urban gardening education located on the festival’s ground at Three Sisters Park. This year’s festival will mark the 7th gardening education program and workshop, exploring a hands-on approach to holistic land design. This includes natural building methods, soil health, water design integration, planting techniques, edible food forests, container gardening, and much more.

The three-day, immersive experience includes prepared meals, camping, ceremony, evening discussions and a dynamic learning environment. SOULPATCH is for those looking to separate the party atmosphere and focus on shared life experience, valuing community, embracing new friends, and a renewed perspective of regenerative solutions to some of society’s most pressing challenges. For more information, visit the SOULPATCH website.

Soulshine2

Summer Camp 2021 Playlist

Need a road trip playlist? With the festival lineup as stacked as it is, there’s no way you can know every single artist on the lineup. Whether you’re driving or flying, travel with good tunes courtesy of the official Summer Camp 2021 playlist featuring over 29 hours of top-tier tunes from the its performing artists.

Related

Summer Camp Music Festival
EVENTS

Summer Camp Music Festival Postpones 20th Anniversary Event to 2021

Yet another major festival brand cashes in its chips due to the impact of COVID-19.

Summer Camp Music Festival
NEWS

GRiZ, REZZ, More to Perform at Summer Camp Music Festival's 20th Anniversary Celebration

The festival will also features performances by STS9, Tipper, Emancipator, CloZee, LSDream, and many more.

Summer Camp Music Festival
EVENTS

Summer Camp Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring REZZ, Snails, CloZee, More

Following the postponement of its 2020 edition due to COVID-19, the festival retained all of its headliners except one major bass music artist.

Tomorrowland
FEATURES

9 Things You Need To Know When Camping At Festivals

Having a good time at a camping festival is easy, if you know what you’re doing.

Chandler Riggs Pixel Festival
FEATURES

Everything You Need to Know About Chandler Riggs' Minecraft Festival Straight From the Man Himself

Here's your Pixel Festival fact dump.

Hard Summer
EVENTS

HARD Summer 2021: Here are the Highlights of the SoCal Music Festival's Return

With over six stages, dazzling light displays, a glowing ferris wheel, and colorful decor throughout the venue, the festival felt like a smaller EDC.

Tomorrowland+-+1
NEWS

"Unmute Us": Over 450 Dutch Music Festivals to Protest Government's COVID-19 Restrictions

“The studies and results are a painful reminder that at this point not corona, but politics is the cause of a festival-free summer and uncertain future."

Coachella
NEWS

AEG to Require Proof of Vaccination At All U.S. Festivals, Including Coachella and Stagecoach

The announcement arrives amid a surge in COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant spreads throughout the United States.