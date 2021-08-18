Summer Camp Music Festival 2021: Here's Everything You Need to Know

From COVID-19 measures to camping recommendations, here's everything you need to know about the the 20th annual Summer Camp Music Festival.

It’s been 783 days since the last day of Summer Camp Music Festival's 2019 Memorial Day celebration and the anticipation is high to get back out and enjoy three days of this unique festival experience. After over a year without festivals or large gatherings, campers are eager to dance at the Midwest’s biggest event of the year.

Whether it’s your first time attending the annual festival or you’re “coming back home to camp,” we’ve come up with a comprehensive list of everything you need to know about this year’s 20th anniversary Summer Camp Music Festival.

Camping

Your three-day GA Pass includes general camping for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night. You must purchase a Thursday Pre-Party pass if you plan to arrive that day. Only attendees and vehicles that purchased an additional RV camping pass are allowed to park and camp on the campgrounds. Otherwise, you will be directed to general parking and carry your supplies to your desired camping spot.

Packing Guide

Hey, it’s one of our first festivals back in a long time. In case you waited last minute or you've been spending a week packing a suitcase, there always seems to be something you forget. From the essentials to the basics and the extras, check out Summer Camp's recommended packing list and overview of prohibited items.

Prohibited Items:

Animals

Campfires or open flame

Guns or weapons of any kind

Illegal substances

Outside alcohol

Drones

Powered vehicles of any kind

Trampolines

Laser pointers

Water Guns

Fire Lanterns / Chinese Sky Fire Lanterns / Sky Candles / Fire Balloons

Any item deemed dangerous by security

Bad attitudes

Lost-and-Found

Party too hard and lose something? The festival’s lost-and-found center can be located onsite at the Southeast corner of the Soulshine Tent until 9PM each night.

COVID-19 Guidelines

While many festivals like Lollapalloza and Bonnaroo have announced stringent COVID-19 guidelines—such as proof of vaccination or negative test results—Summer Camp Music Festival is sticking to their initial protocol of encouraging teamwork and conscientiousness.

“Getting vaccinated is the best step that you can take to curb the coronavirus pandemic," reads a statement released by organizers. "We encourage all Summer Camp patrons to be vaccinated. We have increased hand sanitizer stations, bathroom facilities, hand washing stations, and water fill stations in an effort to help you help each other. When you are unable to properly social distance within the festival, we highly recommend wearing a mask to keep yourself and the others around you safe…We want you all to be healthy, safe, and enjoying your weekend above all else."

Make Your Own Daily Schedule

The festival recently unveiled a new app available to both iPhone and Android users. You can download the official Summer Camp Music Festival 2021 app to create a custom schedule, stay up-to-date with festival announcements, view a map of Three Sisters Park, learn about vendors and camping, and more. iPhone users can download the app here, and Android users here.

Lineup and Schedule Change

To ensure the health and safety of attendees, the festival will not be hosting its usual Red Barn performances. However, most of the separately ticketed, indoor shows at the festival were able to be rescheduled into the VIP Lounge or become normalized festival performances. CloZee and LSDREAM's collaborative DJ set will now take place at 1:15AM on Friday on Starshine Stage, and Subtronics is now moved to Friday on the Sunshine Stage at 2AM.

Attendees who purchased select Red Barn tickets can be issued a $50 credit per show that can be used next year on the purchase of a VIP upgrade or request a $35 refund per show. For more information, navigate here.

Summer Camp Glam Camp and Fashion Catwalk

With eco-conscious beauty in mind, Camp Counselor Niki and her team of volunteers will be providing free biodegradable glitter, hair-braiding, and makeup help from 3-5PM on Friday. After tha, a red carpet will roll out for the first-ever Glam Camp Fashion Catwalk to showoff the hottest outfits, glittery looks, and funky styles.

Play Frick Frack Blackjack

Feeling lucky and want to play a game? Try your luck at the Frick Frack Casino. But there’s a catch: no money is allowed to be bet. Bring what you will to bet at the No Cash No Limit table to play a variety of barter-based game tables. Watch out though, because the dealers are said to be mischievous and will poke fun to make sure there’s a fun and fair bet to be played. Find out more here.

Summer Camp Field Day 2021

What’s summer camp without team-building exercises and games? This year’s 10th annual Color War will pit Red, Yellow, Blue, and Purple teams against each other to play out rounds of tug-o-war, giant Twister, dodgeball, and even an eating contest on Saturday afternoon. The winning team will celebrate at the festival’s Victory Park and be inscribed on the Summer Camp Cup trophy. To register and sign up on a team, navigate here. For the Field Day schedule, head here.

Soulshine Stage & Experience

The Soulshine Experience at Summer Camp Music Festival is a space for collective consciousness. Soulshine inspires attendees to make a difference via a special scavenger hunt, which encourages attendees to check off an action list to exchange for a special Make A Difference Celebration with Everyone Orchestra. Visit the SOULounge located inside the Soulshine Tent to start your hunt during the festival.

Additionally, the Soulshine Live Art Gallery is an exhibition of distinctive visual artists, builders, and creators aimed at providing high-quality art for display and sale. Immerse yourself as painters craft creative masterpieces during the weekend’s sets. For a full list of artists, click here.

Immerse Yourself At SOULPATCH

SOULPATCH is an interactive garden space dedicated to permaculture and urban gardening education located on the festival’s ground at Three Sisters Park. This year’s festival will mark the 7th gardening education program and workshop, exploring a hands-on approach to holistic land design. This includes natural building methods, soil health, water design integration, planting techniques, edible food forests, container gardening, and much more.

The three-day, immersive experience includes prepared meals, camping, ceremony, evening discussions and a dynamic learning environment. SOULPATCH is for those looking to separate the party atmosphere and focus on shared life experience, valuing community, embracing new friends, and a renewed perspective of regenerative solutions to some of society’s most pressing challenges. For more information, visit the SOULPATCH website.

Summer Camp 2021 Playlist

Need a road trip playlist? With the festival lineup as stacked as it is, there’s no way you can know every single artist on the lineup. Whether you’re driving or flying, travel with good tunes courtesy of the official Summer Camp 2021 playlist featuring over 29 hours of top-tier tunes from the its performing artists.