Summer Camp Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring REZZ, Snails, CloZee, More

Following the postponement of their 2020 event due to COVID-19 concerns, the organizers of Summer Camp Music Festival have announced the lineup for its 2021 edition.

The Chillicothe, Illinois fest is set to take place May 28th to 30th, 2021 and features an expansive lineup of major electronic music artists, funk acts, rappers, and more. All of the headliners that were announced prior to the postponement are returning except for GRiZ. Even without bass music's de facto funk master general, the genre is well-represented, as REZZ, Snails, CloZee, WHIPPED CREAM, Boogie T, Moody Good, and LSDREAM are primed for appearances, among others. Staying true to its roots, Summer Camp also tapped many illustrious jam bands for its 2021 fest, including moe., Umphrey's McGee, and STS9.

"With the festival having been rescheduled into 2021 (due to Covid-19), we are intending to bring the same momentum into 2021," reads an official press statement. "With that being said, we’ve been working hard to keep the lineup as similar as possible and are extremely happy to announce the lineup (so far) for Summer Camp Music Festival 2021. We are still working out details of the move to 2021 with few artists and hope to also announce them soon!”

In light of the postponement earlier in the month of July, Summer Camp is still honoring refund requests. Those who wish to submit one have until this Friday, July 31st, 2020 at 11:59PM CST.

You can check out the full lineup below and purchase tickets here.