Zeds Dead, NGHTMRE, More to Perform at Summer Camp Music Festival 2022

Summer Camp Music Festival has something for everyone on this year's lineup.

After a dazzling 20th anniversary outing, the minds behind the beloved Illinois festival are looking to make an even bigger splash in 2022. With dubstep, hip-hop, jam bands, experimental electronic music and more, Summer Camp's 2022 lineup is an eclectic celebration of live music.

As shown in the embedded lineup, Summer Camp Music Festival 2022 will feature headline performances from Zeds Dead, NGHTMRE, Liquid Stranger, STS9, Smashing Pumpkins, as well as three days of jamming from Umphrey's McGee and moe. Set to join are Moore Kismet, Malaa, 1788-L, BLVK JVCK, Wreckno, A Hundred Drums, Dirt Monkey, Jantsen and many more.

The 21st chapter of Summer Camp Music Festival is scheduled for May 27-29, 2022 at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe. Tickets to the event are on sale now and can be found here.

Like previous years, organizers curated a playlist of favorites from the artists who will be taking the stage at this year's fest. Dive in below: