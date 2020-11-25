Summer Sonic Festival to Stream Past Performances for Free, Including 2006 Daft Punk Set

It's a sad reality, but the impact of COVID-19 remains omnipresent and devastating. As the virus' wrath rages on through the onset of winter, those in the live music industry must continue to navigate the new norms of the landscape, which only become more convoluted with each turn of the revolving door of coronavirus-related news.

Ergo, many major music festival brands, such as Japan's Summer Sonic Festival, have opted to livestream both new and archival content to connect with fans in the COVID-19 epoch. Summer Sonic organizers recently announced its second iteration of "Summer Sonic Highlights," which broadcasts past performances from the festival. This time around, they will air shows from a slew of electronic music superstars, including Zedd, Calvin Harris, Marshmello, The Chainsmokers, and a landmark 2006 set from legendary duo Daft Punk.

They have yet to announce which performances will air when, but you can find a full list of artists here. "Summer Sonic Highlights" is completely free to watch.

You can catch the archival shows via Summer Sonic's YouTube page here. The first slate of sets will run from 7PM JST this Friday, November 27th to 6:30PM JST on November 28th. The second day will begin at 7PM JST on the 28th and conclude at 6:59PM JST on the 29th.