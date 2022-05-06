Skip to main content
David Guetta, Marshmello, More to DJ at Summerburst's Biggest Festival In 10 Years

David Guetta, Marshmello, More to DJ at Summerburst's Biggest Festival In 10 Years

Over 40 artists have been announced for Summerburst 2022, including David Guetta, Marshmello, Disclosure and Becky Hill.

c/o Summerburst

Over 40 artists have been announced for Summerburst 2022, including David Guetta, Marshmello, Disclosure and Becky Hill.

Ahead of their biggest festival in a decade, the organizers of Summerburst have announced a massive lineup to celebrate the beloved festival's return to Gothenburg.

The 2022 edition of the Swedish dance music fest is scheduled for June 3-4 at Ullevi, one of the biggest stadiums in the Nordic countries with a capacity of 43,000. While the sprawling stadium has historically hosted major sporting events, like the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Cup Finals, it also doubles as a locus for the world's best DJs to throw down for Summerburst.

And after two years away due to the impact of the pandemic, Summerburst is returning stronger than ever. 

Summerburst 2022 is scheduled for June 3-4 at Ullevi.

Summerburst 2022 is scheduled for June 3-4 at Ullevi.

For the first time, ravers will have access to four stages: the Main Stage, Garden Stage, Orion Area and E.L.E., that latter of which is this year's new addition. It's at these stages where over 40 artists will perform at Summerburst's 2022 edition, including David Guetta, Marshmello, Mariana BO, Alan Walker and Becky Hill, among others.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

paradise blue
EVENTS

Look Inside the Mayhem of Excision's First-Ever Paradise Blue Music Festival In Cancún

DJs raged in the pool with fans and a couple even got engaged.

By Niko Sani13 minutes ago
SNBRN and FREAK ON
MUSIC RELEASES

SNBRN and FREAK ON Unite On Intoxicating House Track, "I Don't Think U Do"

"I Don't Think U Do" is yet another classic from two artists who know how to keep the club moving late into the night.

By Niko Sani3 hours ago
191194041_1863425090490818_1889679175756057240_n
MUSIC RELEASES

SiriusXM Celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month With ZHU, JVNA, More

Special broadcasting will air on Steve Aoki's Remix Radio, 88rising Radio, K-Pop Radio and more, as well as on Pandora's newly minted Pan-Asian United.

By Rachel Kupfer4 hours ago

Organizers have made sure that fans will discover all kinds of new electronic music. House music fans will be able to revel in the sounds of Disclosure, Oliver Heldens and more while electro diehards will enjoy sets from Will Sparks, Danny Avila and Albin Myers. Meanwhile, hardstyle loyalists will be thrilled to see Coone, D-Block & S-Te-Fan, Da Tweekaz and Wasted Penguinz on the lineup.

"I am incredibly proud and excited of what we will experience at Ullevi this summer," said Summerburst founder Anders Boström. "After two years without festivals, we are very happy to be able to present such a strong lineup and expand the festival to something even bigger."

Check out the full Summerburst 2022 lineup below and purchase tickets here.

Summerburst 2022 Lineup

Aemma
Alan Walker
Albin Myers
Ashibah
Becky Hill
Blastoyz
Caroline Roxy
Chelina Manuhutu
Coone
D-Block & S-Te-Fan
Da Tweekaz
Danny Avila
David Guetta
Disclosure
Faik & Farouk
Fang & Sabri
Fedele
Goodboys
Imanbek
Juicy M
Loéca
Mariana BO
Marshmello
Michael Feel & Aleco
Miss K8
Marten Hørger
Monki
Nadja & Susanne
Nause & Friends
Oliver Heldens
Ørjan Nilsen
Rebecca & Fiona
Rouass
Sam Divine
Shakarchi
Skiy
Smokin Jo
Sparks Mania
Tempo Giusto
Tjalan
TooManyLeftHands
Wasted Penguinz
Will Sparks

FOLLOW SUMMERBURST:

Website: summerburst.se
Facebook: facebook.com/summerburst
Instagram: instagram.com/summerburst_festival
Twitter: twitter.com/SummerburstCrew

Related

Untold 07
EVENTS

UNTOLD Festival Reveals Massive Phase 1 Lineup With Kygo, David Guetta, Above & Beyond, More

House music icons Jamie Jones and Loco Dice are also set for a can't-miss B2B performance at UNTOLD 2022.

DFT2022 - Elena Lin - 01
EVENTS

Dancefestopia Unveils Huge Lineup for 10-Year Anniversary Music Festival

Ganja White Night, Louis The Child, TroyBoi, deadmau5 and many more are set to headline Dancefestopia 2022.

ultra music festival 2018
EVENTS

Ultra Announces 2022 Phase 2 Lineup With Headliners Tiësto, Seven Lions, More

Over 80 artists were revealed, joining Kygo, David Guetta, DJ Snake and more.

Melody Maker Cancun - Spring Break 2019 (Tiesto, David Guetta, Armin Van Buuren, Don Diablo, Afrojack, Steve Aoki) -- EDM.com Feature
EVENTS

The Ultimate Cancun Spring Break with Tiesto, Steve Aoki, David Guetta, Don Diablo and more!

Newly opened Melody Maker Cancun boasts legendary Spring Break lineup with David Guetta, Tiësto, Don Diablo, Afrojack, Armin Van Buuren Steve Aoki, Dillon Francis and many more!

274296449_2102298639945951_8129386674883419194_n
EVENTS

Afrojack, Oliver Heldens, More to DJ at Ultra's New Waterfront Music Festival In Spain

The debut of Ultra Beach Costa del Sol is scheduled for mid-August 2022.

EDC LV 2021-FIRE WORKS-Brian Rapaport Photo_21
EVENTS

EDC Las Vegas Announces Stage-By-Stage Lineups for 2022 Festival

Insomniac has announced the artists for all nine stages of EDC Las Vegas 2022, including the new bionicJUNGLE.

Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021
EVENTS

New Florida Music Festival Announces Lineup With deadmau5, Marshmello, RL Grime, More

The inaugural Thunder Beats Festival will take place April 22-24, 2022.

gerson-repreza-PW3tJkRkSy8-unsplash
EVENTS

Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Black Coffee, More to Perform at Ibiza Spirit in Cancún: See the Full Lineup

The weeklong winter getaway aims to channel the culture and spirit of Ibiza.