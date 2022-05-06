David Guetta, Marshmello, More to DJ at Summerburst's Biggest Festival In 10 Years

Ahead of their biggest festival in a decade, the organizers of Summerburst have announced a massive lineup to celebrate the beloved festival's return to Gothenburg.

The 2022 edition of the Swedish dance music fest is scheduled for June 3-4 at Ullevi, one of the biggest stadiums in the Nordic countries with a capacity of 43,000. While the sprawling stadium has historically hosted major sporting events, like the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA Cup Finals, it also doubles as a locus for the world's best DJs to throw down for Summerburst.

And after two years away due to the impact of the pandemic, Summerburst is returning stronger than ever.

Summerburst 2022 is scheduled for June 3-4 at Ullevi. c/o Summerburst

For the first time, ravers will have access to four stages: the Main Stage, Garden Stage, Orion Area and E.L.E., that latter of which is this year's new addition. It's at these stages where over 40 artists will perform at Summerburst's 2022 edition, including David Guetta, Marshmello, Mariana BO, Alan Walker and Becky Hill, among others.

Organizers have made sure that fans will discover all kinds of new electronic music. House music fans will be able to revel in the sounds of Disclosure, Oliver Heldens and more while electro diehards will enjoy sets from Will Sparks, Danny Avila and Albin Myers. Meanwhile, hardstyle loyalists will be thrilled to see Coone, D-Block & S-Te-Fan, Da Tweekaz and Wasted Penguinz on the lineup.

"I am incredibly proud and excited of what we will experience at Ullevi this summer," said Summerburst founder Anders Boström. "After two years without festivals, we are very happy to be able to present such a strong lineup and expand the festival to something even bigger."

Check out the full Summerburst 2022 lineup below and purchase tickets here.

Summerburst 2022 Lineup

Aemma

Alan Walker

Albin Myers

Ashibah

Becky Hill

Blastoyz

Caroline Roxy

Chelina Manuhutu

Coone

D-Block & S-Te-Fan

Da Tweekaz

Danny Avila

David Guetta

Disclosure

Faik & Farouk

Fang & Sabri

Fedele

Goodboys

Imanbek

Juicy M

Loéca

Mariana BO

Marshmello

Michael Feel & Aleco

Miss K8

Marten Hørger

Monki

Nadja & Susanne

Nause & Friends

Oliver Heldens

Ørjan Nilsen

Rebecca & Fiona

Rouass

Sam Divine

Shakarchi

Skiy

Smokin Jo

Sparks Mania

Tempo Giusto

Tjalan

TooManyLeftHands

Wasted Penguinz

Will Sparks



FOLLOW SUMMERBURST:

Website: summerburst.se

Facebook: facebook.com/summerburst

Instagram: instagram.com/summerburst_festival

Twitter: twitter.com/SummerburstCrew