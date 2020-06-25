SummerEyes Digital Festival Announces Full Lineup Featuring Justin Jay, LUZCID, More

Earlier this month, MP3DU Magazine and Unitea Music teamed up to announce their brand new digital music festival, SummerEyes. The phase one lineup announcement included headliners such as ill.Gates, Shlump, TRUTH, and many more. The festival has now announced the full lineup, with even more incredible talent to behold.

SummerEyes Digital Festival has added Chee, LUZCID, Justin Jay, Mersiv, um.., and a slew of other impressive artists to its already stacked lineup. Fans will undoubtedly be satisfied with the additions, and will be looking forward to the inaugural SummerEyes experience.

The festival is also hosting a fundraiser for Black Lives Matter, Campaign Zero, and Until Freedom. More information on how to get involved can be found here.

SummerEyes Digital Festival will be hosted live via EDM.com's Twitch channel on July 2nd and 3rd, 2020.

