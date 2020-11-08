After Facing Backlash, Organizers Postpone India's Sunburn Festival Due to COVID-19

India's Sunburn Festival has been postponed due to COVID-19. Originally scheduled for December 2020, organizers were planning on hosting a "small, safe, and socially distant" event.

After consulting with local authorities and monitoring the number of COVID cases in India, they decided to pull the plug on this year's outing. The decision came after backlash from critics and local government officials, who called for the event's cancellation in recent weeks. On Twitter, the minds behind Sunburn shared a detailed statement explaining their decision and future plans for the festival.

The statement explains that ticket-holders have two options for claiming refunds. Fans can choose either a total refund or tickets to the rescheduled party along with half of their money back in the form of coupons for merchandise, food, and beverage.

At the time of writing, it's not yet clear when the next chapter of Sunburn will take place. Organizers have noted that they plan on announcing the rescheduled dates but are keeping an eye on the country's COVID cases before making their selection.

