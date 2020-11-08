After Facing Backlash, Organizers Postpone India's Sunburn Festival Due to COVID-19

After Facing Backlash, Organizers Postpone India's Sunburn Festival Due to COVID-19

After consulting with local authorities, organizers decided that it was best to postpone the December dance music festival.
Author:
Publish date:

India's Sunburn Festival has been postponed due to COVID-19. Originally scheduled for December 2020, organizers were planning on hosting a "small, safe, and socially distant" event.

After consulting with local authorities and monitoring the number of COVID cases in India, they decided to pull the plug on this year's outing. The decision came after backlash from critics and local government officials, who called for the event's cancellation in recent weeks. On Twitter, the minds behind Sunburn shared a detailed statement explaining their decision and future plans for the festival. 

The statement explains that ticket-holders have two options for claiming refunds. Fans can choose either a total refund or tickets to the rescheduled party along with half of their money back in the form of coupons for merchandise, food, and beverage. 

At the time of writing, it's not yet clear when the next chapter of Sunburn will take place. Organizers have noted that they plan on announcing the rescheduled dates but are keeping an eye on the country's COVID cases before making their selection.

FOLLOW SUNBURN FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/SunburnFestival
Twitter: twitter.com/SunburnFestival
Instagram: instagram.com/sunburnfestival

Related

SUNBURN Festival
EVENTS

India's Sunburn Festival Faces Backlash for Planned 2020 Event

Will #BanSunburn trend two years in a row?

Fuji Rock Fetsival
EVENTS

Fuji Rock Festival, Featuring Disclosure, Major Lazer, and More, Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Japan's multi-genre festival will be taking a year off in order to keep fans, artists, and organizers safe.

Wakaan Music Festival Liquid Stranger
NEWS

Wakaan Music Festival Officially Postponed Due to COVID-19

Originally slated for this fall, the freeform bass celebration has been postponed until next year.

3c9084d20bc92dea78533df9b1848fba
EVENTS

SnowGlobe Music Festival Postponed Due to Impact of COVID-19

The South Lake Tahoe event will now take place over New Year's Eve weekend 2021.

ever-after-2018
EVENTS

Ever After Music Festival Officially Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The Ontario fest was scheduled to take place this weekend.

An LED-covered archway leading into Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.
EVENTS

Bonnaroo 2020 Has Been Postponed Due to COVID-19

The Tennessee festival has been moved to late September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

buku-2017-glory
EVENTS

BUKU Music + Art Project 2020 Canceled After Initial Postponement

After rescheduling the event to Labor Day weekend, organizers behind the New Orleans festival have decided to cancel this year's event entirely.

Spring Awakening night time
NEWS

[BREAKING] Spring Awakening Music Festival 2020 Officially Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns

A staple of the Chicago festival scene, Spring Awakening is the latest festival to bite the dust amid the COVID-19 pandemic.