Sunset Music Festival Announces Massive Lineup for 2022

Sunset is returning for another unforgettable three-day fest in May with Dillon Francis, Duke Dumont and more.

Following an incredibly successful 2021 event in which Sunset Music Festival reignited the live event flame as one of the first festivals to return, it is returning in 2022 with another massive lineup. Organizer Disco Donnie Presents have announced the first phase of artists for the 2022 festival, which is scheduled for May 27-29 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Sunset has always been known for putting together huge lineups, with surprise headliners, fan-favorites, and more. The 2022 lineup is no exception, with Dillon Francis, Duke Dumont, Jason Ross, Liquid Stranger, Gorgon City, MiTiS, and Blanke, among others. Organizers will announce more artists on March 28th.

Disco Donnie Presents have also launched a giveaway for the chance to win four tickets to SMF 2022. You can enter the contest here. Tickets are now on sale now and you can secure them here.

You can relive SMF 2021 in our photo gallery here and check out the full lineup below. 

Sunset Music Festival 2022 flyer.

