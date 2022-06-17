Skip to main content
Sunset Music Festival Celebrates 10 Years of Uniting People Through Dance Music

The Tampa festival recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary with yet another memorable outing.

A decade since the company embarked on the journey to bring a massive electronic music festival to Tampa, Disco Donnie Presents recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Sunset Music Festival. Taking place at Raymond James Stadium, the fest has now grown to become one of the East Coast's most beloved music festivals in the sphere of EDM. 

There's energy felt all throughout the festival that is very unique to SMF—like being home. It emanates from a high level of care put into each and every detail of this event, and with each year the Sunset community not only grows larger, but also more dedicated.

Known for its monumental stage designs, SMF built two equally massive stages. With its gargantuan double arch structure, the Eclipse stage stands tall above the crowd. Towering over 100 feet above the ground it offers a surreal experience.

Eclipse Stage standing tall over Sunset Music Festival 2022.

Apart from a stacked lineup of artists, including Gryffin, Alleso, ILLENIUM, Blanke, Trivecta and many more, SMF delivered yet another memorable fan experience. The intimate nature of the fest is palpable thanks to its staff, who interacted with attendees as kinetic electronic beats billowed.

A performer from the Phoebe Samba Team interacting with fans.

With the 10-year anniversary of SMF now under its belt, Disco Donnie Presents is primed to continue expanding its presence in the world of EDM. The veteran promoter recently grew to add the Cancún destination festivals Ember Shores and Paradise Blue, among other new large-scale events.

EDM.com was onsite at Sunset Music Festival 2022 to captur the most memorable moments of the event. You can relive it all through our exclusive photo gallery below. 

All photos by Brian Rapaport for EDM.com.

