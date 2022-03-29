Skip to main content
Sunset Music Festival Announces Massive Lineup for 2022 With Alesso, ILLENIUM, More

Sunset Music Festival Announces Massive Lineup for 2022 With Alesso, ILLENIUM, More

Sunset is returning for another unforgettable three-day fest in May with Skrillex, Zeds Dead and more.

BRPHOTO.CO

Sunset is returning for another unforgettable three-day fest in May with Skrillex, Zeds Dead and more.

Following an incredibly successful 2021 event in which Sunset Music Festival reignited the live event flame as one of the first festivals to return, it is returning in 2022 with another massive lineup. Organizers have now announced the second phase of artists for the 2022 festival, which is scheduled for May 27-29 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Sunset has always been known for putting together huge lineups, with surprise headliners, fan-favorites, and more. The 2022 lineup is no exception, with its first phase featuring Dillon Francis, Duke Dumont, Jason Ross, Liquid Stranger, Gorgon City, MiTiS and Blanke, among others. Organizers then announced a second phase on March 28th, with Alesso, ILLENIUM, Oliver Heldens, John Summit, Dom Dolla, Zeds Dead and more.

Disco Donnie Presents have also launched a giveaway for the chance to win four tickets to SMF 2022. You can enter the contest here. Tickets are now on sale now and you can secure them here.

You can relive SMF 2021 in our photo gallery here and check out the up-to-date lineup below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

NITTI GRITTI B2B WUKI - SMF 2021 - BRPHOTOCO 5
EVENTS

Sunset Music Festival Announces Massive Lineup for 2022 With Alesso, ILLENIUM, More

Sunset is returning for another unforgettable three-day fest in May with Skrillex, Zeds Dead and more.

By Brian Rapaport14 seconds ago
Photo Nov 20, 11 43 59 PM
NEWS

Tao Group Brings Debut ACRAZE Residency to Las Vegas

"It's a huge accomplishment, and I hope it inspires all upcoming producers to keep going and never give up, even if it seems like the entire world is against you."

By Cameron Sunkel1 hour ago
swedish house mafia
EVENTS

Ultra Wastes No Time, Confirms Swedish House Mafia to Headline 2023 Music Festival

Ultra Music Festival already has fans making tough decisions for 2023.

By Cameron Sunkel1 hour ago
SunsetMusicFestival_1080

FOLLOW SUNSET MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/SMFTAMPA
Instagram: instagram.com/smftampa
Twitter: twitter.com/SMFTampa
Website: smftampa.com

Related

NGHTMRE at Sunset Music Festival 2021 by brphoto.co
EVENTS

Relive Sunset Music Festival's Dazzling 2021 Return [Recap + Gallery]

A weekend full of pure, unfiltered energy in Tampa.

skrillex
EVENTS

Skrillex Announced as Mainstage Closer at Sunset Music Festival 2022

Skrillex is the first of three mainstage closing headliners to be announced.

b93002c7-c770-1754-b8cd-3f67c29cbb28
EVENTS

Hangout Music Festival Announces Massive 2022 Lineup With Zedd, ILLENIUM, More

Tame Impala, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, and Halsey will also perform at the fest, among many others.

Sunset Music Festival
EVENTS

Sunset Music Festival, Featuring REZZ, Seven Lions, Zomboy, and More, Officially Rescheduled

The fest has been rescheduled to December 2020.

decadence rawhide
EVENTS

Decadence Arizona Announces Massive NYE Lineup With Marshmello, Excision, Alison Wonderland, More

Arizona's largest New Year's Eve celebration will also feature Alesso, Chris Lake, Diesel, Dillon Francis, Nora En Pure, Seven Lions, and more.

Electric Zoo - Main Stage 2017
EVENTS

Electric Zoo Announces Second Phase of 2021 Lineup—And It's Massive

ILLENIUM, Galantis, Destructo, PEEKABOO, and more have been added to the lineup.

Lights All Night Dallas 2019 - Alive Coverage
EVENTS

Lights All Night Dallas Announces Massive Lineup for 2021 New Year's Eve Festival

Above & Beyond, DJ Snake, Madeon and more will perform at the New Year's Eve dance music spectacular in Dallas.

254a1e0a-2016-0529-tampa-raymondjamesstadium-sunsetmusicfestival-alexperez-processed-144-1500x1000
NEWS

Sunset Music Festival Day 2 Canceled Due to Weather

Subtropical Storm Alberto forced the decision.