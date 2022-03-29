Sunset Music Festival Announces Massive Lineup for 2022 With Alesso, ILLENIUM, More

Following an incredibly successful 2021 event in which Sunset Music Festival reignited the live event flame as one of the first festivals to return, it is returning in 2022 with another massive lineup. Organizers have now announced the second phase of artists for the 2022 festival, which is scheduled for May 27-29 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Sunset has always been known for putting together huge lineups, with surprise headliners, fan-favorites, and more. The 2022 lineup is no exception, with its first phase featuring Dillon Francis, Duke Dumont, Jason Ross, Liquid Stranger, Gorgon City, MiTiS and Blanke, among others. Organizers then announced a second phase on March 28th, with Alesso, ILLENIUM, Oliver Heldens, John Summit, Dom Dolla, Zeds Dead and more.

Disco Donnie Presents have also launched a giveaway for the chance to win four tickets to SMF 2022. You can enter the contest here. Tickets are now on sale now and you can secure them here.

You can relive SMF 2021 in our photo gallery here and check out the up-to-date lineup below.

