Adventure Club, SLANDER, Zomboy, More Confirmed for Sunset Music Festival 2023

Sunset Music Festival, now in its 11th year, has become a yearly staple for Tampa ravers. And this year's lineup does not disappoint in the slightest.

Prospective attendees are safe to expect a variety of electronic sounds and sub-genres at Sunset 2023, from house and techno to trance and bass, and everything in between.

This year's lineup, the first phase of which was recently revealed, features Chris Lake, Adventure Club, SLANDER, Zomboy, Habstrakt, Wax Motif, Westend and more. Additional highlights includes a sunset performance from Champagne Drip and a high-profile B2B set by Eptic and Space Laces. More artists will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Expect top-tier visual and audio production for the two-day festival at Raymond James Stadium over Memorial Day Weekend. The festival's grounds will have water refill stations, lockers, vendors, merch and more.

Passes and hotel packages for Sunset 2023 tickets are available here. Check out the to-date lineup below.

Sunset Music Festival Phase 1 2023 Lineup

AC Slater

Adventure Club

Audien

Bear Grillz + Bad News Bears

Champagne Drip (Sunset Set)

Chris Lake

DJ Susan

Dr. Fresch

Effin

Eptic b2b Space Laces

Habstrakt

Hannah Wants

Honeyluv

Hugel

Jeanie

Khiva

Kompany

Manson Maynard

Nitti

Nurko

Odd Mob

Ravenscoon

Ray Volpe

San Pancho

Sharlitz Web

Slander

Slushii

Smoakland

TVBOO

Veil

Wax Motif

Westend

Wuki

Yookie

Zomboy

