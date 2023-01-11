Adventure Club, SLANDER, Zomboy, More Confirmed for Sunset Music Festival 2023
Sunset Music Festival, now in its 11th year, has become a yearly staple for Tampa ravers. And this year's lineup does not disappoint in the slightest.
Prospective attendees are safe to expect a variety of electronic sounds and sub-genres at Sunset 2023, from house and techno to trance and bass, and everything in between.
This year's lineup, the first phase of which was recently revealed, features Chris Lake, Adventure Club, SLANDER, Zomboy, Habstrakt, Wax Motif, Westend and more. Additional highlights includes a sunset performance from Champagne Drip and a high-profile B2B set by Eptic and Space Laces. More artists will be announced in the weeks ahead.
Expect top-tier visual and audio production for the two-day festival at Raymond James Stadium over Memorial Day Weekend. The festival's grounds will have water refill stations, lockers, vendors, merch and more.
Passes and hotel packages for Sunset 2023 tickets are available here. Check out the to-date lineup below.
Sunset Music Festival Phase 1 2023 Lineup
AC Slater
Adventure Club
Audien
Bear Grillz + Bad News Bears
Champagne Drip (Sunset Set)
Chris Lake
DJ Susan
Dr. Fresch
Effin
Eptic b2b Space Laces
Habstrakt
Hannah Wants
Honeyluv
Hugel
Jeanie
Khiva
Kompany
Manson Maynard
Nitti
Nurko
Odd Mob
Ravenscoon
Ray Volpe
San Pancho
Sharlitz Web
Slander
Slushii
Smoakland
TVBOO
Veil
Wax Motif
Westend
Wuki
Yookie
Zomboy
