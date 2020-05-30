Sunset Music Festival, Featuring REZZ, Seven Lions, Zomboy, and More, Officially Rescheduled

Tampa EDM festival Sunset Music Festival is the latest to succumb to the wrath of COVID-19. Originally planned for summer 2020, the event at Raymond James Stadium will now take place on Saturday, December 26th and Sunday, December 27th, 2020, from 2PM to 11PM each day.

This year's edition of Sunset flaunted a monster lineup of electronic music's corps d'elite. Back in February, they announced the lineup's first phase, which featured REZZ, Seven Lions, Zomboy, Sullivan King, Valentino Khan, Destructo, and Adventure Club, among others.

Sunset Music Festival promoters are honoring refund requests and have instated a deadline of Sunday, November 22nd at 11:59PM ET to submit. They also took to social media to share an official statement, which you can read in full below.

Dear Sunsetters,



We knew it was a longshot AND we really wanted us all to be together – but the window has closed on the ability to put on a safe festival on the Fourth of July weekend.



We looked at all options, but are now excited to offer fans a special edition of Sunset during the holidays, entitled Sunset 2.0: The Gift Edition. The event will be held at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, December 26 & Sunday 27, 2020.



All existing tickets will be refunded fully if that is your wish. We are also providing other options to Sunset 2.0: The Gift Edition that may benefit current ticket holders. These options and additional information are listed below.



We acknowledge this is not what any of us wanted to hear, but we need to take all necessary precautions under these unprecedented times. We love you and we cannot wait to get back to the party, in a safe environment along with the quality of operations and production that you come to expect from us.



Sincerely,

The Sunset team

For more information about refunds and updated ticket options, visit Sunset Music Festival's website here.