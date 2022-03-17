Surfcomber Hotel's "Legendary House Music Week" to Feature Over 30 DJs During MMW 2022

The sun-kissed grounds of Miami's Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel are turning into a pool party utopia for Miami Music Week 2022.

For nearly a full week from March 23-27, the Surfcomber is hosting a special MMW takeover called Legendary House Music Week. And it's exactly what it sounds like: five days worth of hedonism and house music at one of South Beach's most popular hotels.

Presented in partnership with UZO Media Productions, Legendary House Music Week 2022 will showcase a staggering 30 DJs from across the world. A number of legendary artists are primed to descend on the hotel for blissed-out performances, like house music luminary Todd Terry and Grammy Award-winning producer Roger Sanchez.

Each day of Legendary House Music Week is split into two parts to separate day and night. The Sun Party Experience, which runs from 11AM to 5PM, invites guests to idyllic pool parties. The Moon Party Experience will be curated for an intimate afterhours vibe from 6 to 11PM. Attendees can also snag private poolside cabanas and purchase onsite food and beverages at High Tide Beach Bar & Grill or The Social Club, the hotel's signature restaurant.

Despite its remarkable lineup, the pièce de résistance of Legendary House Music Week is its celebration of Miami's rich musical history and culture.

"As a veteran host to favorited Miami Music Week events year after year, Kimpton Surfcomber is no stranger to the world-renowned city-wide music event—but this year, we’ve decided to take things to another level with Legendary House Music Week," said Mohan Koka, Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel’s General Manager. "We’re thrilled to have partnered with UZO Media Productions, to showcase an event that celebrates life, culture, diversity, and new musical stories curated by our stellar lineup of DJs and artists."

Check out the Surfcomber's full slate of Miami Music Week 2022 events below. You can purchase tickets here.

March 23: One Dance Left Records Showcase

Artists: Todd Terry, Francis Davila, Joe Ventura, Notorious Lynch, Redux Saints, More

Tickets: Purchase here

March 24: P’oe Records Showcase

Artists: Chez Damier, Jimpster, Ben Vedren, Housework, More

Tickets: Purchase here

March 25: Mi Casa Holiday Showcase

Artists: Terry Hunter, Tony Touch, Osunlade, Julius tHE Mad Thinker

Tickets: Purchase here

March 26: Deep Root Records Showcase

Artists: Charlie Chill, Tony Shades, Tomi & Kesh, Kimonos, Chus, Francis Mercier, More

Tickets: Purchase here

March 27: Deep Root Tribe Showcase

Artists: Roger Sanchez, Tomer, Sound of Rituals, Tom & Collins, Francis Mercier, More

Tickets: Purchase here

FOLLOW SURFCOMBER HOTEL: